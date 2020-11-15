Coronavirus India Live Updates: Battling Covid, Congress leader Ahmed Patel shifted to ICU

In a tweet Sunday, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment."

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel who has been battling Covid-19 for some weeks now, has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday, Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal said, “On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment.”

As the national capital continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later today to discuss the ongoing situation in Delhi. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Governor Anil Baijal will also be present at the meeting, ANI reported.On account of the winter season and the large influx of patients from festive gatherings, Delhi could experience about 15,000 cases in a day soon, a report by National Centre for Disease Control noted.

India went past the 88 lakh mark after recording 41,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday. The country’s total tally currently stands at over 88.14 lakh cases. With 447 people succumbing to the virus Saturday the death toll stands at 1,29,635. Out of the total cases, 4.79 lakh cases are active, while 82.63 lakh people have recovered after testing positive.

In other news, the covid-19 pandemic has threatened India’s progress in protecting children under the age of 5 against Pneumonia and diarrhoea, according to the annual Pneumonia and Diarrhoea Progress Report.