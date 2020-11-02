scorecardresearch
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 5.61 lakh active cases in country

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India, Unlock 6.0 Guidelines Live News Updates: While there are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus, as many as 75,44,798 people have recovered from the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2020 10:21:27 am
Vijayawada: Medical and health department staff take part in a candle light vigil to create awareness on coronavirus, in Vijayawada, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India recorded 47,231 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 82,29,313, while 496 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,22,607, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

While there are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus, as many as 75,44,798 people have recovered from the infection.

Read | Unlock 6.0 guidelines: Which states have allowed more relaxations in November

Meanwhile, an upcoming book written by three of India’s leading healthcare experts predicts that India might see multiple Covid waves. In the book ‘Till We Win: India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic’, the three answer contentious questions revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. The book focuses on three principal issues regarding the still evolving pandemic: why Covid-19 is not just another respiratory disease; the public health response and stories from the frontlines; and the future roadmap for the public, policymakers and physicians given the long road ahead to vaccines.

On Sunday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

Live Blog

India reports 47,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths; total cases at 82.29 lakh; recoveries touch 75.44 lakh. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:21 (IST)02 Nov 2020
Delhi reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for 5th day in a row, positivity rate at 12%

The daily positivity rate rose to 12.69% on Sunday as Delhi reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases from 44,623 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With 51 more deaths reported, the death toll increased to 6,562. There are 34,173 active infections in the city, out of which 20,732 are under home isolation and 6,461 in hospitals.

This is the fifth day in a row that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases. Over the last week, a total of 32,882 new cases have been added to the total infection count of the city.

Addressing the issue of the recent spike in cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said “aggressive contact tracing” was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.

Boating in Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake in resumed after 228 days on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A cross-sectional study conducted by researchers from AIIMS on 330 patients concluded that the rapid antigen test showed an excellent specificity to ‘rule-in’ Covid-19 patients within the first five days of illness with a moderate sensitivity.

The overall sensitivity and specificity of the test was 81.8% and 99.6% respectively, and the test accuracy was 95.4%. Sensitivity of the test was higher (85.9%) in participants with duration of illness lesser than five days.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, was done on patients admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, between May 31 and July 24. Researchers included symptomatic patients and asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases with exposure between 5 and 10 days.

