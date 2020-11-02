Coronavirus India Live Updates: 5.61 lakh active cases in country

Vijayawada: Medical and health department staff take part in a candle light vigil to create awareness on coronavirus, in Vijayawada, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India recorded 47,231 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 82,29,313, while 496 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,22,607, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

While there are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus, as many as 75,44,798 people have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, an upcoming book written by three of India’s leading healthcare experts predicts that India might see multiple Covid waves. In the book ‘Till We Win: India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic’, the three answer contentious questions revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. The book focuses on three principal issues regarding the still evolving pandemic: why Covid-19 is not just another respiratory disease; the public health response and stories from the frontlines; and the future roadmap for the public, policymakers and physicians given the long road ahead to vaccines.

On Sunday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.