Coronavirus India Live Updates: 5.61 lakh active cases in country

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India recorded 47,231 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 82,29,313, while 496 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,22,607, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
While there are 5,61,908 active cases of coronavirus, as many as 75,44,798 people have recovered from the infection.
Read | Unlock 6.0 guidelines: Which states have allowed more relaxations in November
Meanwhile, an upcoming book written by three of India’s leading healthcare experts predicts that India might see multiple Covid waves. In the book ‘Till We Win: India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic’, the three answer contentious questions revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. The book focuses on three principal issues regarding the still evolving pandemic: why Covid-19 is not just another respiratory disease; the public health response and stories from the frontlines; and the future roadmap for the public, policymakers and physicians given the long road ahead to vaccines.
On Sunday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.
The daily positivity rate rose to 12.69% on Sunday as Delhi reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases from 44,623 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With 51 more deaths reported, the death toll increased to 6,562. There are 34,173 active infections in the city, out of which 20,732 are under home isolation and 6,461 in hospitals.
This is the fifth day in a row that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases. Over the last week, a total of 32,882 new cases have been added to the total infection count of the city.
Addressing the issue of the recent spike in cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said “aggressive contact tracing” was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.