Coronavirus India Live Updates: Total caseload touches 77.61 lakh

There are 6,95,509 active coronavirus cases in the country while 69,48,497 people have recovered from the disease, the data stated.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Friday reported 54,366 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 77,61,312, while 690 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,17,306, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, senior officials said the government is “committed” to provide the funding required to vaccinate India’s population against Covid-19, but is yet to set aside any amount for this purpose. With various vaccine candidates progressing to late-stage human trials here, some experts feel the cost that the Centre will bear may become clearer by early 2021.

“We are yet to get the exact estimates on the cost of vaccine shots. At this stage, no amount has been set aside for vaccination, but the government has committed that whatever is required for the purpose will be provided. That commitment is there,” a senior Finance Ministry official told The Indian Express.

According to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, “sufficient” financial resources are available with the government to go in for a procurement for mass vaccination against. The final cost will depend on a variety of factors, including how many doses are to be given of the vaccines that are approved and how the candidates under testing turn out.