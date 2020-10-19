Coronavirus India Live Updates: India case tally crosses 75 lakh

A health worker sorts samples for Covid-19 testing at Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct 17, 2020. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Monday crossed 75 lakh Covid-19 cases, with 55,722 new infections and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s overall case tally touched 75,50,273, with 7,72,055 active cases, 66,63,608 recoveries and 1,14,610 deaths.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a government-appointed committee of scientists said the coronavirus epidemic in India may have already peaked and, if the usage of masks and physical distancing measures continue at the current level, the disease will likely “run its course” by February next year.

The committee, headed by Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad, used a new model to map the trajectory of the epidemic in the country. Its key finding is that the disease seems to have peaked in the middle of September, when the number of active cases touched 10.17 lakh. This number has been declining steadily for the last one month, and the committee suggested that the active cases, even if they rise in the coming months due to festivals or cold weather, were unlikely to surpass the figure reached last month.