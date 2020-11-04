scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 46,253 new cases, 514 deaths reported in India

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: With 46,253 new cases, the tally in India currently stands at 83.13 lakh. This number remains below 50,000 for the tenth consecutive day. As many as 514 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,23,611.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 10:14:14 am
Santisation of bus at ISBT Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photp/Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With 46,253 new cases, the tally in India currently stands at 83.13 lakh. This number remains below 50,000 for the tenth consecutive day. As many as 514 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,23,611. The active cases continue to be below 5.5 lakh, while the recoveries stand at 76.56. Kerala continues to top the daily tally among all states.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark. Pune held this record earlier, having found 5,939 cases on September 10.

Globally, 47.2 million infections have been reported, with toll topping 1.21 million. As millions of Americans turned out to vote, the nation was facing a rapidly escalating pandemic that is concentrated in some of the very states seen as critical in determining the outcome of the presidential race. From Wisconsin to North Carolina, infections were on the rise as the nation barreled toward 10 million total cases. The resurgent coronavirus also continues to batter Europe. Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary suffered their deadliest days of the pandemic. Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands are laying out new curbs, while Australia will reopen the state border between its two biggest cities on Nov. 23 after ending a lockdown of Melbourne last week.

Live Blog

Covid-19 news: 46,253 cases reported in India; nearly 102 million Americans cast their ballots in early voting. Follow LIVE updates and latest news below

10:14 (IST)04 Nov 2020
Scramble for beds as Delhi marks highest single-day spike for any city: 6,725 cases

Union Law Minister Delhi reported 6,725 Covid cases Tuesday, the highest single-day spike for any city in the country so far, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 4,03,096. Prior to this, Pune had recorded 5,939 cases in a day on September 10.

While Covid beds are available in government hospitals, many top private hospitals have observed a rise in demand over the last 10 days. Several small nursing homes with a bed capacity of 30 or more have started to run full, with no Covid beds available, said officials. “There has been a sudden rise in demand for Covid beds over the last one week. We are trying to accommodate every patient but it is getting difficult. Earlier, patients from neighbouring states were reaching out to us; this time, it’s the people of Delhi who are facing problems,” said Dr D S Rana, board chairman, Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

10:08 (IST)04 Nov 2020
Coronavirus tally in India stands at 83.13 lakh

With 46,253 new cases, the tally in India currently stands at 83.13 lakh. This number remains below 50,000 for the tenth consecutive day. As many as 514 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,23,611. The active cases continue to be below 5.5 lakh, while the recoveries stand at 76.56. Kerala continues to top the daily tally among all states.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, unlock 6 guidelines, unlock 6 guidelines news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news, bihar coronavirus, west bengal coronavirus news A woman passenger, wearing a protective suit, waits for train at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday, November 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

India’s active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 5.5 lakh and now comprise merely 6.55 per cent of the total infections as the number of recoveries crossed 76 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries, it said. The total number of recoveries has surged to 76,03,121 and exceed active cases by 70,61,716, the ministry highlighted.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further escalated to 91.96 per cent. The ministry said new infections reported in a day have fallen below 40,000 as India registered a daily rise of 38,310 new cases on Tuesday. With 490 deaths on Monday, the toll rose to 1,23,097. Numbers usually dip on Mondays because of the relatively lower number of tests conducted on Sunday. Last Monday had recorded the lowest number of new cases in over three months. The country had reported 36,470 new cases in a span of 24 hours till 8 am on October 27. With a large number of coronavirus patients recovering every day and a sustained fall in the mortality rate, the ministry underlined, “India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.”

Amid the pandemic, two big elections are taking place. In India, the second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is underway Tuesday. It is touted the largest election amid Covid-19 in the world. Second, the US presidential election is also taking place on November 3.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.