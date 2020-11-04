Coronavirus India Live Updates: 46,253 new cases, 514 deaths reported in India

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With 46,253 new cases, the tally in India currently stands at 83.13 lakh. This number remains below 50,000 for the tenth consecutive day. As many as 514 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,23,611. The active cases continue to be below 5.5 lakh, while the recoveries stand at 76.56. Kerala continues to top the daily tally among all states.
Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark. Pune held this record earlier, having found 5,939 cases on September 10.
Globally, 47.2 million infections have been reported, with toll topping 1.21 million. As millions of Americans turned out to vote, the nation was facing a rapidly escalating pandemic that is concentrated in some of the very states seen as critical in determining the outcome of the presidential race. From Wisconsin to North Carolina, infections were on the rise as the nation barreled toward 10 million total cases. The resurgent coronavirus also continues to batter Europe. Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary suffered their deadliest days of the pandemic. Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands are laying out new curbs, while Australia will reopen the state border between its two biggest cities on Nov. 23 after ending a lockdown of Melbourne last week.
While Covid beds are available in government hospitals, many top private hospitals have observed a rise in demand over the last 10 days. Several small nursing homes with a bed capacity of 30 or more have started to run full, with no Covid beds available, said officials. “There has been a sudden rise in demand for Covid beds over the last one week. We are trying to accommodate every patient but it is getting difficult. Earlier, patients from neighbouring states were reaching out to us; this time, it’s the people of Delhi who are facing problems,” said Dr D S Rana, board chairman, Sir Ganga Ram hospital.
