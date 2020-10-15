scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Bihar polls
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 67,708 cases, 680 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 73.07 lakh

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 10:08:46 am
A rickshaw driver reads a newspaper while waiting for passengees at a market in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Records accessed by The Indian Express reveal 50 government departments have contributed Rs 157.23 crore from staff salaries to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, set up following the Covid-19 outbreak. RTI records show the Indian Railways contributed the highest at Rs 146.72 crore, or 93 per cent, followed by the Department of Space with over Rs 5.18 crore. The Prime Minister’s Office, which manages the funds, has earlier decline to reveal details of contributions.

In other news, as part of our Bihar Elections 2020 special coverage, The Indian Express reports on the mammoth exercise underway in the state to create Covid-19 kits — for voters, polling personnel and security staff. There are three centres where the exercise is taking place — Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea. The scale of this exercise underlines the challenge in conducting an election during a pandemic.

As active cases remained below the 9 lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day, Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul warned that the festive season and winter could result in a surge of cases if precautions were not taken.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Rs 157 crore from central staff salaries for PM CARES; Covid-19 race for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020; festival season, winter bring new challenges. Read latest news and updates below

10:08 (IST)15 Oct 2020
Rs 157 crore from Central staff salaries for PM Cares; over 93% from Railways

Records accessed by The Indian Express reveal 50 government departments have contributed Rs 157.23 crore from staff salaries to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, set up following the Covid-19 outbreak. RTI records show the Indian Railways contributed the highest at Rs 146.72 crore, or 93 per cent, followed by the Department of Space with over Rs 5.18 crore. The Prime Minister’s Office, which manages the funds, has earlier decline to reveal details of contributions. Read Shyamlal Yadav's report

09:51 (IST)15 Oct 2020
67,708 cases, 680 deaths in 24 hours; India's Covid-19 tally at 73.07 lakh

India detected 67,708 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 pm Thursday, taking its tally to 73,07,098. This includes 8,12,390 patients who are being treated for the disease, 63,83,442 who had recovered and 1,11,266 who succumbed.

At a Covid-19 centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

For first time ever, Covid-19 growth rate below 1%

The nearly month-long declining trend in detection of new infections has ensured that, for the first time since the epidemic started in India, the growth rate of coronavirus cases has dropped below one per cent a day. The seven-day compounded daily growth rate, for the country as a whole, fell to 0.99 per cent on Tuesday.

At its height, growth rate of coronavirus cases had exceeded 7 per cent per day in the first week of May, but there has been a steady decline after that. This process has been expedited in the last one month which has seen a considerable decline in the daily numbers, from a high of about 98,000 cases to less than 70,000 cases right now.

The three Covid-19 trials that hit a bump

The quest in finding a fast and effective treatment for Covid-19 suffered twin setbacks in a span of 24 hours after two major American drugmakers — Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly and Company — announced they were halting late-stage clinical trials over safety concerns. This comes a month after AstraZeneca briefly halted its trial.

However, experts have said it was not uncommon to pause drug trials to investigate safety concerns, and such actions do not necessarily indicate a serious problem.

A four-day work week? Why this model is gaining ground

Several world leaders and trade unions, too, have proposed a four-day week to help secure jobs. In August this year, Germany’s largest trade union IG Metall pushed for a four-day working week to prevent mass layoffs and salary cuts. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are among the many world leaders pushing for a shift to a four-day working week.

Compressed work schedules have been the subject of many studies, which have pointed out a significant increase in both productivity and work-life balance.

