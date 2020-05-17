Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Final tranche of economic package out today, lockdown 4.0 from tomorrow

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown News Live Updates: India will enter into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18 but with a different set of rules and guidelines as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 11

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2020 2:29:49 am
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: With the third phase of a nationwide lockdown slated to end Sunday, the Centre is mulling a more relaxed post-May 17 strategy. Some states, including Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab have recommendation an extension of the lockdown for the remaining of the month to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, while others including Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka have suggested a gradual easing of restrictions. India will enter into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18 but with a different set of rules and guidelines as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 11.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and the last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid economic package today. The minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) mainly included six measures for the MSME sector. On Thursday, the key announcements were focused on migrant workers. On Friday, she announced a total of 11 measures, of which eight were aimed towards building better capacities and allocation for ramping up storage and logistics. On Saturday, the government pushed for reforms in Coal, Mineral, Defence, Civil Aviation, Power, Social, Space and Atomic energy.

According to the latest figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has surpassed China’s tally with 85,940 infections and death toll soared to 2,752 on Saturday. Over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus globally, while over 3 lakh have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States at 88,230, followed by the UK (34,546) and Italy (31,763).

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown News Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and the final tranche of the 20-lakh crore economic package as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign)” today. Follow LIVE updates

“One cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month,” the Madras High Court said on Friday, and sought a detailed report from the Centre and the state on their numbers and status in the next six days — by May 22.

Host states must be made accountable for the safety and well-being of migrant workers, the court said. The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by advocate A P Suryaprakasam seeking a direction to the police of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to locate and produce over 400 Tamil workers alleged to be under illegal detention in Maharashtra.

The division Bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice R Hemalatha said that while governments have taken care of every section of the society to the maximum extent possible, “guest workers and the agricultural work force are the neglected lot and they are the sufferers to the maximum”.

Explained: When does a disease become endemic?

A top official of the World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday said that like HIV, the novel coronavirus could become endemic and “may never go away”, and urged for a “massive effort” to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and may never go away,” Dr Mike Ryan, WHO emergencies director said during a press briefing.

What is an endemic disease?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a disease is endemic when its presence or usual prevalence in the population is constant. When the cases begin to rise, it is classified as an epidemic. If this epidemic has been recorded in several countries and areas, it is called a pandemic.

Some examples of endemics include the chicken pox and malaria, where there are predictable number of cases every year in certain parts of the world.

The dictionary of epidemiology defines an endemic disease as, “the constant presence of a disease or infectious agent within a given geographic area or population group; may also refer to the usual prevalence of a given disease within such an area or group.”

