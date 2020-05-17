Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Final tranche of economic package out today, lockdown 4.0 from tomorrow

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: With the third phase of a nationwide lockdown slated to end Sunday, the Centre is mulling a more relaxed post-May 17 strategy. Some states, including Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab have recommendation an extension of the lockdown for the remaining of the month to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, while others including Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka have suggested a gradual easing of restrictions. India will enter into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18 but with a different set of rules and guidelines as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 11.
On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and the last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid economic package today. The minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) mainly included six measures for the MSME sector. On Thursday, the key announcements were focused on migrant workers. On Friday, she announced a total of 11 measures, of which eight were aimed towards building better capacities and allocation for ramping up storage and logistics. On Saturday, the government pushed for reforms in Coal, Mineral, Defence, Civil Aviation, Power, Social, Space and Atomic energy.
According to the latest figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has surpassed China’s tally with 85,940 infections and death toll soared to 2,752 on Saturday. Over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus globally, while over 3 lakh have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States at 88,230, followed by the UK (34,546) and Italy (31,763).