Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Final tranche of economic package out today, lockdown 4.0 from tomorrow

“One cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month,” the Madras High Court said on Friday, and sought a detailed report from the Centre and the state on their numbers and status in the next six days — by May 22.

Host states must be made accountable for the safety and well-being of migrant workers, the court said. The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by advocate A P Suryaprakasam seeking a direction to the police of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to locate and produce over 400 Tamil workers alleged to be under illegal detention in Maharashtra.

The division Bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice R Hemalatha said that while governments have taken care of every section of the society to the maximum extent possible, “guest workers and the agricultural work force are the neglected lot and they are the sufferers to the maximum”.

A top official of the World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday said that like HIV, the novel coronavirus could become endemic and “may never go away”, and urged for a “massive effort” to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and may never go away,” Dr Mike Ryan, WHO emergencies director said during a press briefing.

What is an endemic disease?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a disease is endemic when its presence or usual prevalence in the population is constant. When the cases begin to rise, it is classified as an epidemic. If this epidemic has been recorded in several countries and areas, it is called a pandemic.

Some examples of endemics include the chicken pox and malaria, where there are predictable number of cases every year in certain parts of the world.

The dictionary of epidemiology defines an endemic disease as, “the constant presence of a disease or infectious agent within a given geographic area or population group; may also refer to the usual prevalence of a given disease within such an area or group.”