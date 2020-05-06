Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As infections surge to new high, Telangana extends lockdown till May 29, excise hiked on fuels

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: In the highest single-day surge so far, 3,875 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 194 deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday. Among states that reported a sharp rise in cases on Tuesday were Maharashtra (1,567 new cases), Tamil Nadu (527), Gujarat (376), and Delhi (349). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 1,583 deaths and 13,160 recoveries. While the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, Telangana has become the first state to extend it until May 29.
Meanwhile, the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up revenues as demand remains subdued due to the lockdown. Starting Thursday, India will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan, to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas. For Kerala, this poses a new challenge given the large number of expatriates returning home. The state, which reported India’s first coronavirus case, has so far managed to flatten the curve, having recorded only 37 active cases and 462 recoveries, according to latest figures.
With scientists worldwide working on a vaccine, Israel’s Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country’s main biological research institute have made a “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, French scientists say they may have identified a possible case of the new coronavirus dating back to December about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe. The deaths in the UK from coronavirus rose to 32,375, making it the worst-hit country in Europe from the pandemic.