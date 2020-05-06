Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As infections surge to new high, Telangana extends lockdown till May 29, excise hiked on fuels

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE News Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 1,583 deaths and 13,160 recoveries. While the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, Telangana has become the first state to extend it until May 29.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2020 2:21:30 am
Vendors donning PPE kits sell vegetables from the other side the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: In the highest single-day surge so far, 3,875 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 194 deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday. Among states that reported a sharp rise in cases on Tuesday were Maharashtra (1,567 new cases), Tamil Nadu (527), Gujarat (376), and Delhi (349). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 1,583 deaths and 13,160 recoveries. While the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, Telangana has become the first state to extend it until May 29.

Meanwhile, the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up revenues as demand remains subdued due to the lockdown. Starting Thursday, India will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan, to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas. For Kerala, this poses a new challenge given the large number of expatriates returning home. The state, which reported India’s first coronavirus case, has so far managed to flatten the curve, having recorded only 37 active cases and 462 recoveries, according to latest figures.

With scientists worldwide working on a vaccine, Israel’s Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country’s main biological research institute have made a “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, French scientists say they may have identified a possible case of the new coronavirus dating back to December about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe. The deaths in the UK from coronavirus rose to 32,375, making it the worst-hit country in Europe from the pandemic.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE News Updates: Mumbai has withdrawn relaxations, and disallowed sale of liquor in the city. Over 40 days into lockdown, the government has announced a hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up revenues. Follow LIVE updates

People line up without maintaining physical distance to buy liquor outside one the liquor shops which reopened Monday after six weeks lockdown on the outskirts of Mumbai (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates:

THE GOVERNMENT Tuesday announced a Rs 13 a litre hike in excise duty on diesel and a Rs 10 a litre hike in excise duty on petrol in an attempt to shore up revenues as demand remains subdued due to the lockdown. Finance Ministry officials said the hike in excise duty, which comes into effect Wednesday, will not result in an increase in retail prices for the consumers.

This is the second hike in excise duty on fuel in two months by the Centre and comes after a hike in value added tax by several states over the last few days. A government notification said the special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 a litre to Rs 12 a litre and by Rs 5 a litre to Rs 9 a litre for diesel. Road cess on both petrol and diesel has also been increased by Rs 8 a litre to Rs 18 a litre.

A man waiting outside to open grocery shop in Kolkata (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

The government had on March 14 hiked the excise duty, and road and infrastructure cess by Rs 3 a litre each for both petrol and diesel. Government sources said the revenue generated from these duties would be used for infrastructure and other developmental expenditure.

The government has also suspended all visas granted to foreign nationals, barring a few categories, till flight operations remain shut owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All existing visas granted to foreigners — except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN international organisations, employment and project categories — shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government, an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

With the eased lockdown in Mumbai leading to huge crowds and compromised social distancing,Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued an order Tuesday, withdrawing relaxations for Mumbai and disallowing sale of liquor in the city. The order allowed only shops selling essential goods to operate.

"A one-size-fits-all approach to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to increase inequalities in the long term."

“… It has been observed that the number of positive cases in the city of Mumbai have been rising and the downward trend is yet to set in and gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing will be detrimental to the control of spread of virus and the advantage of the lockdown will be lost due to gathering of people in large numbers,” the order said.

Meanwhile, researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School said in the Lancet that a one-size-fits-all approach to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to increase inequalities in the long term, so countries with less resources must let people get on with their lives — to work, earn money and put food on the table.

