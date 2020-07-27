Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch “high throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will boost the testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively, will be attending the virtual launch event. These have the capacity to test over 10,000 samples per day, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.
With daily coronavirus cases (48,661) coming close to 50,000 for the third consecutive day, the total number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 13,85,522 on Sunday. The toll rose to 32,063 with 705 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, India has over 4.6 lakh active cases, while 8.8 lakh people have recovered. More high-risk areas were brought under lockdown on Saturday for varying periods, including weekends, by states in a bid to check the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in India.
Globally, over 16 million people have been infected while 6.47 lakh people have died. The United States is the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.
From putting up makeshift cardboard partitions at emery wheels where diamonds are polished to using UV light as disinfectant for paper sachets that pass through multiple hands, the diamond hub of Surat is finding new solutions in a desperate bid to revive business in a labour-intensive industry amid stringent Covid curbs. According to industry estimates, over 1,700 workers in the diamond business have tested positive, with the hubs of Katargam and Varachha turning hotspots.