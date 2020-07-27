Coronavirus India LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata today

scorecardresearch
Monday, July 27, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2020 7:56:24 am
Health workers in Mobile COVID Testing Van take swab samples in New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch “high throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will boost the testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively, will be attending the virtual launch event. These have the capacity to test over 10,000 samples per day, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

With daily coronavirus cases (48,661) coming close to 50,000 for the third consecutive day, the total number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 13,85,522 on Sunday. The toll rose to 32,063 with 705 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, India has over 4.6 lakh active cases, while 8.8 lakh people have recovered. More high-risk areas were brought under lockdown on Saturday for varying periods, including weekends, by states in a bid to check the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

Globally, over 16 million people have been infected while 6.47 lakh people have died. The United States is the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.

Live Blog

07:56 (IST)27 Jul 2020
With cardboard partitions, Surat’s diamond hub reinvents the wheel

From putting up makeshift cardboard partitions at emery wheels where diamonds are polished to using UV light as disinfectant for paper sachets that pass through multiple hands, the diamond hub of Surat is finding new solutions in a desperate bid to revive business in a labour-intensive industry amid stringent Covid curbs. According to industry estimates, over 1,700 workers in the diamond business have tested positive, with the hubs of Katargam and Varachha turning hotspots.

Workers at the emery wheel inside a diamond factory in Surat. (Photo by Hanif Malek)

Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west

Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate nearly 88 per cent

Delhi’s recovery rate among corona patients reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday, with CM Arvind Kejriwal saying the national capital is now at the 10th rank among the states and union territories as the number of active cases are “steadily” declining. The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins. The recovery rate in Delhi has climbed to 87.95 per cent from Saturday’s figure of 87.29 per cent, while the positivity rate rose to 6.13 per cent from 5.56 per cent on Saturday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

No mass prayers in Eidgah for Bakrid: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government has allowed Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the mosques only and that too with a maximum of 50 attendies at a time and said mass prayers at Eidgah and other places are prohibited in view of the coronavirus pandemic. People visiting the mosques for prayers will have to wear face masks and maintain the required social distancing, Minority Welfare and Wakf Department Secretary A B Ibrahim said in an order issued on Friday. It said the Hilal committee has decided that the Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, would be celebrated on July 31 in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts while it would be on August 1 in the rest of the state.

Gap between fresh cases, recoveries widens in West Bengal

On June 20, the number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in one day in West Bengal stood at 441, while that of patients discharged was 562. The dedicated number of Covid-19 beds in both state-run and private hospitals stood at 10,340. A month later on July 20, the daily new positive cases stood at 2,282 and the daily discharge 1,535. The dedicated Covid beds increased to 11,239.

