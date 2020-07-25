Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports nearly 50,000 cases, 757 deaths in last 24 hours; infections cross 13 lakh-mark

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark. Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With nearly 50,000 cases (48,916) on the second consecutive day, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 13 lakh-mark to reach 13,36,861 on Saturday. Also, 757 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 31,358. Currently, India has 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 people have been treated and discharged.

Rigorous implementation of pandemic lessons, systematic containment, and proper planning and procurement to plug the gaps in health infrastructure are key, the Centre has told nine states that are currently facing a surge in novel coronavirus infections. At a high-level review meeting that went on for three hours over a video link on Friday, the Centre emphasised six main issues to the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, top sources told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi on Friday administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old male. The subject will be monitored for two weeks after which he will be given the second dose. Covaxin is India’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech India (BBIL) in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Globally, over 15 million people have been infected with the virus, including 6,36,262 deaths and 8,763,516 recoveries.

