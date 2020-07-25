scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 25, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports nearly 50,000 cases, 757 deaths in last 24 hours; infections cross 13 lakh-mark

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: 757 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 31,358 in India. Currently, the country has 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 people have been treated and discharged.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2020 11:02:44 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With nearly 50,000 cases (48,916) on the second consecutive day, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 13 lakh-mark to reach 13,36,861 on Saturday. Also, 757 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 31,358. Currently, India has 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 people have been treated and discharged.

Rigorous implementation of pandemic lessons, systematic containment, and proper planning and procurement to plug the gaps in health infrastructure are key, the Centre has told nine states that are currently facing a surge in novel coronavirus infections. At a high-level review meeting that went on for three hours over a video link on Friday, the Centre emphasised six main issues to the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, top sources told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi on Friday administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old male. The subject will be monitored for two weeks after which he will be given the second dose. Covaxin is India’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech India (BBIL) in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Globally, over 15 million people have been infected with the virus, including 6,36,262 deaths and 8,763,516 recoveries.

Globally, 15,736,499 people have been infected and 638,577 have succumbed to the virus. As many as 8,986,470 recoveries have been reported so far.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: India crosses 13 lakh-mark, nearly 50,000 cases reported again. Centre gives 6-point mantra to surge states; Globally, 15,736,499 people have been infected and 638,577 have died.

10:59 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Safety paramount, says WHO chief scientist on development of Covid vaccine
There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccines in development, with two dozen in human trials and a handful now entering late-stage studies in thousands of patients.

Regulators that normally work within their own countries or regions will likely harmonize efforts on potential COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their approvals once they become available, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

Swaminathan, answering questions on social media platforms, also said testing vaccines for safety and efficacy – usually a years-long process – could be accelerated to just six months in the midst of the pandemic, if data satisfied regulators that they have enough information to issue approvals. Read More here

10:47 (IST)25 Jul 2020
In cells, extracts from seaweed outdo remdesivir against virus
With each compound, the researchers performed a dose response study on mammalian cells.

In a study in mammalian cells, an extract from edible seaweeds was found to outperform remdesivir, in effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Heparin, a common blood thinner, and a heparin variant stripped of its anticoagulant properties, performed on par with remdesivir in inhibiting the virus.

The research, published online in Cell Discovery, was done by researchers at the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, US. Read More

10:44 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Donald Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices
President Donald Trump shows an executive order on lowering drug prices after signing it in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs, as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has previously proposed most of the changes made by the executive orders he signed on Friday, but this is the first time they have made it into signed executive orders.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said. Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs while a fourth, which may not be implemented if talks with drug companies are successful, would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said.

10:41 (IST)25 Jul 2020
US govt says new foreign students can’t enter if courses online
People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

A week after revoking sweeping new restrictions on international students, federal immigration officials on Friday announced that new foreign students will be barred from entering the United States if they plan to take their classes entirely online this fall.

In a memo to college officials, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said new students who were not already enrolled as of March 9 will “likely not be able to obtain” visas if they intend to take courses entirely online. The announcement primarily affects new students hoping to enroll at universities that will provide classes entirely online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:24 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Explained: What exactly is herd immunity
A blood sample is collected during the serosurvey in Delhi. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha/File photo)

A recent serological survey in Delhi found the presence of coronavirus-specific antibodies in about 23% of the samples tested. The results of that survey are being interpreted to suggest that about 46 lakh people in Delhi could so far have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and that “herd immunity” could be approaching. Even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the suggestion on Friday.

Scientists, however, caution against drawing such broad conclusions. The serological surveys were carried out to answer a very specific question. Any talk of “herd immunity” at this stage is not only premature but also misplaced. Amitabh Sinha explains why talk of herd immunity at this stage is misplaced.

10:00 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Just In | India reports nearly 50,000 cases on second consecutive day, tally rises to 13,36,861

With nearly 50,000 cases (48,916) on the second consecutive day, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 13 lakh-mark to reach 13,36,861 on Saturday. Also, 757 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 31,358. Currently, India has 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 people have been treated and discharged.

08:59 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Coronavirus Global update: Beijing partly reopens movie theatres as virus declines

Beijing partially reopened movie theatres Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China's capital. Cinemas in parts of the city deemed at low risk of cross-infection began admitting moviegoers under social distancing rules. Tickets must be booked in advance, attendance is capped at 30% of capacity and no eating or drinking is allowed during the show.

As with most venues in China, a temperature check and online travel record were required for entry. Cinemas have been closed for around six months but began reopening this week in major cities throughout the country. China reported just 21 new virus cases on Friday, six of them imported, with the rest in the Xinjiang region and Jilin province. Beijing has gone more than two weeks without any cases of local transmission, spurring authorities to lift many restrictions on activities.

08:26 (IST)25 Jul 2020
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena tests positive in Rajasthan

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said. The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered. The death toll has climbed to 602. (PTI)

08:23 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Delhi: 30-year-old is first to get dose of Covid trial drug
AIIMS hospital in New Delhi.

AIIMS Delhi has administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old maleFriday, days after the medical institute received approval from the ethics committee to start the human trials. The subject will be monitored for two weeks after which he will be given the second dose.

The country’s top medical institute is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Phase I and II randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

07:58 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Use pandemic lessons well: Centre gives 6-point mantra to surge states
https://indianexpress.com/article/india/covid-19-cases-india-centre-state-6522341/

Rigorous implementation of pandemic lessons, systematic containment, and proper planning and procurement to plug the gaps in health infrastructure are key, the Centre has told nine states that are currently facing a surgein novel coronavirus infections.

At a high-level review meeting that went on for three hours over a video link on Friday, the Centre emphasised six main issues to the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, top sources told The Indian Express.

05:40 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Explained: How safe is it to swim

While swimming in itself is seen as the safest sport with its virus-killing chlorine cover, getting into the pool and back is fraught with risks. Given the inability to enforce strict social distancing on land, authorities in India have been reluctant to open pools for amateur swimmers, whose numbers will need to be severely restricted. Click here to read our explainer.

covid-19, coronavirus covid-19 swimming, is swimming safe, swimming covid-19, swimming coronavirus, india swimming coronavirus, express explained

05:38 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Delhi: 30-year-old is first to get dose of Covid trial drug

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old man on Friday, days after it received approval from the ethics committee to start human trials. He will be monitored for two weeks and then given the second dose. The country’s top medical institute is among 12 sites selected by the ICMR to conduct Phase I and II randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

“The first dose of 0.5 ml of the intramuscular vaccine was administered to him on Friday. He was kept under observation for two hours. A diary has been handed over to him for continuous monitoring of the conditions. We will also coordinate with him daily for at least a week to understand if he is facing any medical issues,” Dr Sanjay Rai, principal investigator of the Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS, told The Indian Express.

Covaxin, being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and National Institute of Virology (NIV), recently got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

05:37 (IST)25 Jul 2020
India has one of the world’s lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates: Harsh Vardhan

Even as the country inches towards 13 lakh coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday reiterated that India has one of the world’s lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates. India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases, taking the country’s tally to 12,87,945. However, for the third day in a row, the number of recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China. (Chinatopix via AP)

Beijing partially reopened movie theatres Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China's capital. Cinemas in parts of the city deemed at low risk of cross-infection began admitting moviegoers under social distancing rules. Tickets must be booked in advance, attendance is capped at 30% of capacity and no eating or drinking is allowed during the show.

In India, Andhra Pradesh, which is in a midst of a big surge, reported almost 8,000 new cases of novel Coronavirus, pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark.

Odisha, meanwhile, has been contributing over 1,000 cases for the last two days, but is yet to report its daily numbers. For the last few days now, India has been more Coronavirus patients than any other country in the world except the United States. Brazil’s daily numbers have fallen in the last week, while India has risen from the level of about 35,000 to almost 50,000 now.

For the last two days, even Tamil Nadu seems to be searching for a new level. For more than a week, the state reported almost identical number of new cases, around the 4,500-mark. But it showed a jump on Wednesday with more than 5,800 new infections, and on Thursday, this went even further to 6,400.

These numbers have suddenly made Karnataka look much better. Karnataka was the fastest growing state till about a week ago, before Andhra Pradesh took over. It had surged past many states to become the state with the fourth-largest caseload. Even on Thursday, Karnataka added 5,000 cases, which till two days back, could have been the highest outside if Maharashtra. But because of the surge seen in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka’s numbers look much more modest.

Explained: CDC’s new guidelines on when to end isolation for Covid-19 patients

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for ending isolation and precautions for Covid-19 patients. With these new guidelines, the CDC is now focussing on a “symptom-based” strategy for ending isolation rather than a test-based strategy.

What are the new recommendations?

The CDC now says that for most persons with Covid-19, isolation and precautions can be discontinued after a period of 10 days from symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Exceptions to this include those patients that have severe illness due to which they may produce replication-competent virus even after 10 days. For such patients, the duration of isolation and the period for taking precautions may be extended to 20 days after symptom onset.

