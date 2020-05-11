India Coronavirus updates, May 11: Over 4,000 fresh cases; Modi to discuss post-lockdown situation with CMs

Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Monday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Monday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India updates: The Covid-19 tally in India surged to 67,152 on Monday. With 97 deaths recorded since Sunday evening, the death toll rose to 2,206 today. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 44,029, and 20,916 people have recovered, the Ministry of Health said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers of states to discuss the way forward post May 17 when the lockdown ends.

The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, today issued fresh guidelines for home isolation and said patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will need no further testing after the isolation period is over.

The Ministry of Health Affairs has said that patients in home isolation can end the quarantine after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days. As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will need no further testing after the home isolation period is over.

The guidelines also said that the patient should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. The caretaker and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

The MHA on Monday directed states to ensure migrant workers did not walk on rail tracks. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh) The MHA on Monday directed states to ensure migrant workers did not walk on rail tracks. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Ensure migrants do not walk on roads, rail tracks: MHA to states

Taking note of the several mishaps, the Home Ministry today directed all states and Union territories to ensure migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads, rail tracks and use available special trains:

The states should also cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ special trains available for migrant workers, the ministry added.

44 civil services aspirants, studying in Pune, were allowed to return to their home in Jalgaon on Sunday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) 44 civil services aspirants, studying in Pune, were allowed to return to their home in Jalgaon on Sunday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

On National Technology Day, PM hails Covid-19 warriors

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat the virus and remembered the “exceptional achievement” of the country’s scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history.”

Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

He added, “Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus.”

The passengers were screened and checked and were also handed over a self-declaration form by the health department officials. The passengers were screened and checked and were also handed over a self-declaration form by the health department officials.

An Air India repatriation flight (1803), carrying 323 passengers, arrived from London in Bengaluru at around 4.47 am on Monday after a nearly two-hour delay and a stopover in the national capital.

The passengers were screened and checked and were also handed over a self-declaration form by the health department officials. They will be shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in 16 BMTC buses, officials said.

Besides this, the body of techie Shivaraj Gadegeppagowda Patil, a Hubballi resident who had committed suicide in the UK, also arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport.

