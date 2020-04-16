India COVID-19 Tracker: Cases cross 12,000 mark; China sends 650,000 medical kits

A team of doctors held a medical check up at a Panchkula area after a positive case was reported on Wednesday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) A team of doctors held a medical check up at a Panchkula area after a positive case was reported on Wednesday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed to 12,000 to stand at 12,380 while the death toll rose to 414 on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced. As many as 1,488 people have been discharged and one has migrated, it added. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

As many as 22 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said. Nine fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Gujarat, two each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka, it added. Of the total 414 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat at 33, Delhi at 32 and Telengana at 18.

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus updates from across India:

China dispatches 650,000 medical kits to India

China on Thursday dispatched 6,50,000 coronavirus medical kits to India to help fight pandemic, Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri said. To meet its requirement of 15 million personal protection equipment (PPEs), which includes gowns, masks, gloves and goggles, India has reached out to China and has placed orders. New Delhi is also in the process of procuring 1.5 million rapid testing kits from China, some of which have already been delivered.

“#IndiaFightsCoronavirus A total of 6,50,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been dispatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to #India,” Misri tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, two major consignments of medical kits were reported to have been sent to New Delhi as part of efforts to step up testing, specially in the hotspot zones.

25 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

At least 25 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 1,101, officials said. According to PTI, of the fresh cases, 11 are from Tonk, 10 from Jodhpur, 2 from Jhunjhunu and one each from Bikaner and Ajmer.

A total of 37,860 samples have been collected in the state so far. At least 1,101 were positive and 31,902 were negative while 4,857 samples are under processing. As many as 157 patients have been cured so far and 82 of them discharged, the news agency added.

Another Covid-19 death in Karnataka, toll rises to 13

A 66-year old man in Bengaluru became the thirteenth Covid-19-related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials said on Thursday. The elderly patient passed away at Victorial Hospital on April 15.

“He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10,” officials said.

A 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapura had also died on Wednesday.

Nine new coronavirus cases in Andhra, tally rises to 534

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 534 on Thursday after nine more people tested positive for the infection overnight. Twenty patients have been discharged so far while 14 others have died.

With 122 cases, Guntur district tops the state chart while Kurnool is close behind with 113 cases. With the maximum number of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts, these two districts are the major hotbeds of coronavirus in the state.

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying indoors to remain safe from the disease.

Goa Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh on Wednesday released the video, titled ‘Gharantuch tum rav’ (you stay indoors), on various social media platforms. The song shown in the video has been written and composed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco.

https://t.co/SNNHXrUHfU Tum Rav – A video song by DySP Edwin Colaco on why we need to #StayHomeStaySafe even if we get #bored. This is a crucial time in #GoaFightsCOVID19. Let’s look at it as just a few more days! @goacm @PIB_Panaji @dip_goa @goanewshub @PrimeTVGoa @bigfmindia — DGP_Goa (@DGP_Goa) April 15, 2020

“The video was shot in a house during the lockdown period, but the crew members ensured that guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were not violated, Colaco told PTI.

COVID-19 patient from Sundergarh recovers, 19 cured so far in Odisha

A coronavirus patient from Sundergarh district in Odisha has recovered and will soon be discharged from the hospital, the state government said on Thursday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said that with this recovery, the total number of persons cured in the state is 19. The rate of recovery from the disease in Odisha remains at 30 per cent, an official said.

IMF backs India’s ‘proactive’ Covid-19 response

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that it supports India’s proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus.

“India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain,” Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters.

For the first time since the #GreatDepression both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies are in recession” said @GitaGopinah at the release of the latest World Economic Outlook #WEO https://t.co/93xXDRsg3B pic.twitter.com/3PmqaVCboH — IMF (@IMFNews) April 14, 2020

“Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision,” Rhee said.

A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India’s growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020.

Three more die in Gujarat, toll rises to 36

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36, an official said on Thursday.

The fresh deaths were reported from Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad districts, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 62-year-old patient undergoing treatment at a hospital died in Kutch, while an 80-year-old man succumbed in Botad. Besides, a 60-year-old woman died due to the disease at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, the official added.

