Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Ahead of lockdown 5.0, PM Modi to address nation on ‘Mann ki Baat’ today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ending Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. In his monthly radio address, PM Modi is likely to discuss the new lockdown guidelines, and the one year anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government’s second term in power.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs released guidelines for the fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown from June 1, allowing hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to open, besides permitting all inter and intra-state movement of public and goods. States, however, will have the freedom to enforce suitable restrictions if they deem necessary. International flights, Metro trains, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain out of bounds for now.
The easing of restrictions comes at a time when the country reported 8,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,73,763, including 4,971 deaths and 82,369 recoveries. Globally, about 6 million people have been infected with Covid-19, including 3,66,875 deaths. The United States, at 1,03,353 deaths, is the worst-affected country.
This is actually not an extension of the full lockdown. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs say that the lockdown is being extended until June 30 only in containment zones. These containment zones will be demarcated by states, depending upon the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in an area. For areas outside of containment zones, this is the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner.
Malls, hotels, and restaurants; places of worship; schools and colleges, all have been allowed to open in a phased manner over the next couple of months. Malls, hotels, and restaurants, and religious places such as temples, mosques, and churches will reopen from June 8.
Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and other such educational institutions will open in July, after due consultations with parents and other stakeholders.
The Indian Railways have already announced that 100 pairs of trains will start running from Monday (June 1). Bookings for these trains are open, and you can book your seat/berth up to 30 days in advance.
International flights, Metro trains, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain out of bounds for now. Religious, political, and all other such congregations shall remain prohibited.
This means that while you can go to the temple, you cannot join a religious procession in a festival. This, however, will be eased in Phase III of this unlocking, after due consultations with stakeholders.
Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers.
For the second consecutive day, Delhi reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday. It also added 82 deaths to its tally, only 13 of whom had died on Friday. The remaining deaths had happened earlier and so far had not been counted.
Earlier this month, a big discrepancy was noticed in the death numbers being put out by the Delhi government and the information available from the hospitals. After an initial attempt to explain the discrepancy as a result of the information gap between the different agencies, Delhi has been adjusting the previously unaccounted deaths in its tally.
But Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers. Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead. West Bengal has already been in this situation earlier, having been forced to add deaths that were not being included in the tally.
Even as Delhi pushes to reopen more businesses and resume economic activity, a spurt in cases has meant a rise in containment zones, where no movement will be allowed even in Lockdown 5.0.
On Saturday, there were 122 active containment zones in the city, up from 102 in the last week of April. According to data provided by the Delhi government, around 50 zones have been de-contained so far.
In the Central Delhi district alone, over 3.2 lakh people live in containment or buffer zones. These include parts of Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim and the highly commercial Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh. Read more