Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 12,800 fresh cases, tally rises to 366,946

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 12,881 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in India rose to 366,946 on Thursday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of another round of lockdown. On Wednesday, Modi told states that “unlock, unlock, unlock” should be the way forward as they fight to control the pandemic and ramp up healthcare facilities.

Promising findings from the United Kingdom’s RECOVERY clinical trial have brought India’s anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone market under the spotlight. While medical experts here are still studying the findings to understand how beneficial it may be as part of India’s treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients, industry executives expect global demand for the drug to shoot up like in the case of hydroxychloroquine earlier.

Globally, as many as 8,331,135 people have been infected while 448,504 have lost their lives. President Donald Trump has signed a legislation that seeks to punish China for its crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities. Beijing, on the other hand, ramped up medical testing and cancelled hundreds of flights after over 160 fresh cases were reported in the last few days.