Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 12,800 fresh cases, tally rises to 366,946

Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19
Over 12,500 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 12,881 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in India rose to 366,946 on Thursday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of another round of lockdown. On Wednesday, Modi told states that “unlock, unlock, unlock” should be the way forward as they fight to control the pandemic and ramp up healthcare facilities.

Promising findings from the United Kingdom’s RECOVERY clinical trial have brought India’s anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone market under the spotlight. While medical experts here are still studying the findings to understand how beneficial it may be as part of India’s treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients, industry executives expect global demand for the drug to shoot up like in the case of hydroxychloroquine earlier.

Globally, as many as 8,331,135 people have been infected while 448,504 have lost their lives. President Donald Trump has signed a legislation that seeks to punish China for its crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities. Beijing, on the other hand, ramped up medical testing and cancelled hundreds of flights after over 160 fresh cases were reported in the last few days.

Live Blog

1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours: ICMR

As many as 62,49,668 samples have been tested till as of now. At least 1,65,412 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research said today.

With 12,881 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in India rose to 366,946 on Thursday.

 

A customer wears a mask as mandated by shops in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked states to fight rumours of lockdown, and said “unlock, unlock, unlock” should be the way forward as they fight to control the pandemic and ramp up healthcare facilities.

“Dekhiye ab hamein unlock ke phase hi dhoondhte rehna hai. Hamein unlock, unlock, unlock ki disha mein hi kadam uthaate jaana hai (We need to find ways to open further… we need to take steps only in the direction of unlock-unlock-unlock),” he said, addressing the second batch of Chief Ministers of 14 states and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six of the 14 states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal — whose CMs attended the video conference on Wednesday, account for 76 per cent of total Covid cases, and 80 per cent of all Covid-related deaths, in the country. The others who participated in the meeting included CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Odisha.

Modi urged states with a heavy load of Covid cases to prioritise expansion of health infrastructure. With the country’s Covid tally crossing 3.5 lakh on Wednesday, he urged them to focus on testing by utilising their full capacity, quick tracing, tracking and isolating those affected, as a strategy to contain the virus spread.

