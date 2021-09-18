scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Devotees headed to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra will either need to be fully vaccinated, or produce a negative Covid report not older than 72 hours.

Updated: September 18, 2021 8:50:26 am
New Delhi: A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman beneficiary during a special vaccination camp at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Devotees headed to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra will either need to be fully vaccinated, or produce a negative Covid report not older than 72 hours. Registration and an e-pass will be mandatory for ‘darshan’ in the four dhams. For pilgrims arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, will have to provide a negative Covid report regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, over 75 per cent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, State Health Minister K Sudhakar told ANI. “We hope to reach 5 crore vaccinations today. Bengaluru is second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population,” he added.

Yesterday, India vaccinated over one crore people against the Covid-19 virus in one day for the fourth time in less than a month, the health ministry said on Friday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

08:50 (IST)18 Sep 2021
Leh: All schools, residential hostels to remain closed for in-person classes for next 15 days

All schools, including residential hostels in Leh dist shall remain closed for in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days -- from 18th Sept to 2nd Oct, following which, the situation will be reviewed again, district authorities said. However, online classes shall be encouraged with Covid SOPs in place. 
 

08:46 (IST)18 Sep 2021
Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

Devotees headed to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra will either need to be fully vaccinated, or produce a negative Covid report not older than 72 hours. Registration and an e-pass will be mandatory for ‘darshan’ in the four dhams. For pilgrims arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, will have to provide a negative Covid report regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

 

COVID-19 vaccination, Covid vaccination, Karnataka COVID-19 vaccination, Bihar COVID-19 vaccination, Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 vaccination, Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 vaccination, Gujarat COVID-19 vaccination, india COVID-19 vaccination, PM Modi birthday, india news, indian express A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Beawar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India on Friday administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive. In another significant achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 30,000 plus daily infections for the third consecutive day on Friday with 32,801 new cases in the past 24 hours. With 179 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 20,313. Test positivity rate was recorded at 19.22 per cent.

Earlier in the day, India reported 44,658 new Covid-19 cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Friday. With this the country's caseload has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the death toll has risen to 4,36,861. India on Thursday completed administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half its eligible adult population, as it crossed 61.10 crore cumulative vaccinations across the country.

In another development, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner beginning September 1. Classes for standard 9th to 12th will begin from September 1 while classes for standard 6th to 8th will begin from September 8.

