Coronavirus India Live Updates: Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Devotees headed to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra will either need to be fully vaccinated, or produce a negative Covid report not older than 72 hours. Registration and an e-pass will be mandatory for ‘darshan’ in the four dhams. For pilgrims arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, will have to provide a negative Covid report regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.
Meanwhile in Karnataka, over 75 per cent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, State Health Minister K Sudhakar told ANI. “We hope to reach 5 crore vaccinations today. Bengaluru is second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population,” he added.
Yesterday, India vaccinated over one crore people against the Covid-19 virus in one day for the fourth time in less than a month, the health ministry said on Friday.
