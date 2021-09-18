Coronavirus India Live Updates: Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Beawar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India on Friday administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive. In another significant achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 30,000 plus daily infections for the third consecutive day on Friday with 32,801 new cases in the past 24 hours. With 179 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 20,313. Test positivity rate was recorded at 19.22 per cent.

Earlier in the day, India reported 44,658 new Covid-19 cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Friday. With this the country's caseload has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the death toll has risen to 4,36,861. India on Thursday completed administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half its eligible adult population, as it crossed 61.10 crore cumulative vaccinations across the country.

In another development, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner beginning September 1. Classes for standard 9th to 12th will begin from September 1 while classes for standard 6th to 8th will begin from September 8.