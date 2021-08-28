scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 46,759 covid cases, 509 deaths

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 28, 2021 9:36:22 am
Prayagraj: A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at a railway hospital, in Prayagraj, Monday, August 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 46,759 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Saturday. With this the country’s total Covid caseload rose to 3.26 crore (3,26,49,947), while the death toll increased to 4.37 lakh (4,37,370).

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged people to remain cautious, warning that the pandemic is still “far from over”. Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, the president said, “The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly.”

Yesterday, India administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.

09:36 (IST)28 Aug 2021
India reported 46,759 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Saturday. With this the country’s total Covid caseload rose to 3.26 crore (3,26,49,947), while the death toll increased to 4.37 lakh (4,37,370).

09:07 (IST)28 Aug 2021
Battle against COVID-19 far from over, we must not lower our guard: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it.

He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses and health workers during the pandemic outbreak. Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, the president said, "The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly." (PTI)

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, August 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India on Friday administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive. In another significant achievement, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 30,000 plus daily infections for the third consecutive day on Friday with 32,801 new cases in the past 24 hours. With 179 new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 20,313. Test positivity rate was recorded at 19.22 per cent.

Earlier in the day, India reported 44,658 new Covid-19 cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Friday. With this the country's caseload has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the death toll has risen to 4,36,861. India on Thursday completed administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half its eligible adult population, as it crossed 61.10 crore cumulative vaccinations across the country.

In another development, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner beginning September 1. Classes for standard 9th to 12th will begin from September 1 while classes for standard 6th to 8th will begin from September 8.

