Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 46,759 covid cases, 509 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 46,759 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Saturday. With this the country’s total Covid caseload rose to 3.26 crore (3,26,49,947), while the death toll increased to 4.37 lakh (4,37,370).
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged people to remain cautious, warning that the pandemic is still “far from over”. Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, the president said, “The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly.”
Yesterday, India administered 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.
India reported 46,759 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Saturday. With this the country’s total Covid caseload rose to 3.26 crore (3,26,49,947), while the death toll increased to 4.37 lakh (4,37,370).
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it.
He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses and health workers during the pandemic outbreak. Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, the president said, "The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly." (PTI)