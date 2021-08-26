scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: On Wednesday, seven of the 14 districts reported upwards of 2000 cases each. While Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections (more than 4000 cases), Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported more than 3,000 cases each.

Updated: August 26, 2021 10:57:41 am
Chennai, Covid-19 vaccinePeople wait to be inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday at 8 AM, taking the overall caseload to 3.25 crore (3,25,58,530). Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 4.36 lakh (4,36,365), with 607 fresh fatalities. Active cases have declined to 3.33 lakh (3,33,725).

In what may be a post-Onam surge, Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 fresh Covid-19, with the test positivity rate (TPR) touching 19 per cent now. This is the first time that the state has reported more than 30,000 fresh cases since May 20 this year.

On Wednesday, seven of the 14 districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, and Kottayam — reported upwards of 2000 cases each. While Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections (more than 4000 cases), Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported more than 3,000 cases each.

Meanwhile in the United States, children are being hospitalized in record numbers across the country, with doctors are warning that it could significantly get worse as schools begin to reopen. An average of 303 children per day are being admitted to hospitals, the highest levels since the U.S. started tracking paediatric cases about a year ago, the CDC said.

 

 

10:57 (IST)26 Aug 2021
'Situation in Kerala is grave,' says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Addressing the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan told ANI: "The situation in Kerala is grave. The state, instead of using scientific methods to contain the spread, is trying to use pandemic for political objectives. I urge it to follow ICMR guidelines. Kerala's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed."

"The testing mechanism, as suggested by ICMR and (testing) numbers are far less in the state. The State should give more attention to restricting COVID," he added. 

09:37 (IST)26 Aug 2021
India reports 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

India reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday at 8 AM, taking the overall caseload to 3.25 crore (3,25,58,530). Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 4.36 lakh (4,36,365), with 607 fresh fatalities. Active cases have declined to 3.33 lakh (3,33,725).

09:25 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Chennai corporation to conduct mega Covid-19 vaccination drive today

The Greater Chennai Corporation will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on August 26. The civic body has been involved in several initiatives to increase coverage, including door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens and special vaccination camps in markets and big residential complexes.The corporation will conduct 400 camps in all the 200 wards of the city on Thursday.

The civic body, in a press release, said it would pay special attention to vaccinate the differently-abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, people with high blood pressure and diabetes, and conduct special camps for people residing in slum areas. Read the full report here. 

09:23 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Moderna withholds 1.63 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan due to contamination

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has withheld supply of about 1.63 million doses in Japan after it was notified of contamination of its COVID-19 vaccine vials with particulate matter, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Wednesday.

The contamination, the company said, could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain. Read the full AP report here. 

09:23 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Kerala sees daily Covid cases crossing 31,000 mark in post-Onam surge

In what may hint at a high rate of Covid-19 transmission in the state following Onam, Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 fresh Covid-19, with the test positivity rate (TPR) touching 19 per cent now. This is the first time that the state has reported more than 30,000 fresh cases since May 20 this year, when the second wave was raging.

On Wednesday, seven of the 14 districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, and Kottayam — reported upwards of 2000 cases each. While Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections (more than 4000 cases), Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported more than 3000 cases each. Read the full report here. 

pune news today high alert, pune news today live hindi, pune lockdown latest news today, pune news live today marathi, pune news lockdown today, what is happening in pune today, pune news high alert, pune news in hindi A woman gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India has crossed the 600 million (60 crore) vaccination mark in the country. He also added that the Centre has requested all states to try and get all school teachers vaccinated by September 5. "Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore addl doses of vaccine are being made available. We've requested all states to try to get all school teachers vaccinated on priority, by 5th Sept - Teachers' Day," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India recorded 37,593 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The data till 8 am on Wednesday also stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 3,25,12,366 and the death toll has reached 4,35,758. As many as 3,17,54,281 people have recovered from the disease. The health ministry said the total number of vaccine doses administered till date has reached 59,55,04,593.

