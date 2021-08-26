Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday at 8 AM, taking the overall caseload to 3.25 crore (3,25,58,530). Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 4.36 lakh (4,36,365), with 607 fresh fatalities. Active cases have declined to 3.33 lakh (3,33,725).
In what may be a post-Onam surge, Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 fresh Covid-19, with the test positivity rate (TPR) touching 19 per cent now. This is the first time that the state has reported more than 30,000 fresh cases since May 20 this year.
On Wednesday, seven of the 14 districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, and Kottayam — reported upwards of 2000 cases each. While Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections (more than 4000 cases), Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported more than 3,000 cases each.
Meanwhile in the United States, children are being hospitalized in record numbers across the country, with doctors are warning that it could significantly get worse as schools begin to reopen. An average of 303 children per day are being admitted to hospitals, the highest levels since the U.S. started tracking paediatric cases about a year ago, the CDC said.
Addressing the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan told ANI: "The situation in Kerala is grave. The state, instead of using scientific methods to contain the spread, is trying to use pandemic for political objectives. I urge it to follow ICMR guidelines. Kerala's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed."
"The testing mechanism, as suggested by ICMR and (testing) numbers are far less in the state. The State should give more attention to restricting COVID," he added.
The Greater Chennai Corporation will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on August 26. The civic body has been involved in several initiatives to increase coverage, including door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens and special vaccination camps in markets and big residential complexes.The corporation will conduct 400 camps in all the 200 wards of the city on Thursday.
The civic body, in a press release, said it would pay special attention to vaccinate the differently-abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, people with high blood pressure and diabetes, and conduct special camps for people residing in slum areas. Read the full report here.
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has withheld supply of about 1.63 million doses in Japan after it was notified of contamination of its COVID-19 vaccine vials with particulate matter, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Wednesday.
The contamination, the company said, could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain. Read the full AP report here.
