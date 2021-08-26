Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday at 8 AM, taking the overall caseload to 3.25 crore (3,25,58,530). Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 4.36 lakh (4,36,365), with 607 fresh fatalities. Active cases have declined to 3.33 lakh (3,33,725).

In what may be a post-Onam surge, Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 fresh Covid-19, with the test positivity rate (TPR) touching 19 per cent now. This is the first time that the state has reported more than 30,000 fresh cases since May 20 this year.

On Wednesday, seven of the 14 districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, and Kottayam — reported upwards of 2000 cases each. While Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections (more than 4000 cases), Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported more than 3,000 cases each.

Meanwhile in the United States, children are being hospitalized in record numbers across the country, with doctors are warning that it could significantly get worse as schools begin to reopen. An average of 303 children per day are being admitted to hospitals, the highest levels since the U.S. started tracking paediatric cases about a year ago, the CDC said.