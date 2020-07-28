Unlock 2.0 Diary, Day 28: Rakhis with precautionary messages, masks taunting political turncoats and more 

India’s virus tally climbed to 14,83,156 on Tuesday. India’s virus tally climbed to 14,83,156 on Tuesday.

With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India’s virus tally climbed to 14,83,156 on Tuesday, while the recoveries surged to 9,52,743 pushing the recovery rate to 64.24 per cent.

The country’s death toll due to the virus rose to 33,425 with 654 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data provided by Union Health Ministry stated. There are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently. This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

Meanwhile, a serosurvey conducts ed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on 6,936 people from three wards found that 57 per cent respondents in Mumbai slums had been exposed to and developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, as opposed to 16 per cent in residential societies. People associated with the survey said that shared facilities like toilets, high population density and lack of physical distancing are amongst the reasons why those living in slums were more exposed to than people living in housing societies.

On Day 28 of unlock 2.0, here are some interesting stories we curated from around the country

In Gujarat, Rakhis come with Covid precautionary message

A rakhi-maker in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city has packaged his products with messages to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Iqbal Behlim, who is manufacturing rakhis and kites since 1980, has put slogans such as “keep distance while talking”, “mask is must” and “stay home to stay safe” on rakhis.

The 65-year-old claims that his rakhis with relevant messages are selling like hotcakes and reaching every corner of the country, news agency PTI reported.

“Apart from the packaging material, I have also tried to print such messages on rakhi bands. Before tying these rakhis, every woman will remind her brother to wear a mask or maintain social distancing after reading these messages,” Behlim said.

Congress launches masks that taunt turncoats in MP

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has brought out masks that taunt turncoat legislators who switched to the BJP recently.

The masks that are as part of its bypoll campaign material have slogans like ‘Bikau nahi, tikau chahiye, phir se Kamal Nath sarkar chahiye’ (we need durable MLAs, not saleable ones, and need Kamal Nath back as CM). They were launched by senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma in Bhopal, news agency PTI reported.

“Our 22 MLAs sold themselves and toppled the Congress government. Therefore, we will go and tell people about them through these masks. By toppling the government, they stopped the state’s development and allowed coronavirus to spread. The new (BJP) government reduced the health budget at such a time,” he said.

Covid survey runs into resistance from Tripura villagers

Tripura’s week-long door-to-door survey for COVID-19, which started Monday, ran into severe resistance in Khowai district as villagers said that coronavirus only affects urban people. On Monday, when the medical teams tried to enter tribal hamlets like Twimadhu, Mungiakami, Jumbari, Tulashikhar and a few other villages in the vicinity, the villagers cut off all entry and exit points in these areas and demanded the local administration to exclude them from the survey process.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Khowai District Magistrate Smriti Mol said: “The villagers have expressed their conviction that coronavirus affects only urban people and doesn’t affect villagers. They set up road blockade on all major roads in and out of their village, preventing medical teams to access their areas.”

The official said that since the door-to-door COVID-19 survey is a voluntary process, the agitators were not coerced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd