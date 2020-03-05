Coronavirus watch: Two in Jammu with travel history to Italy, S Korea quarantined

J&K authorities set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases in Srinagar. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) J&K authorities set up an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus cases in Srinagar. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Two passengers with a travel history to Italy and South Korea were on Wednesday shifted to the quarantine ward at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) here as a precautionary measure. GMC principal Dr Sunanda Raina said both the passengers had arrived on a flight from Delhi and during self declaration at the airport, they were found to have travel history to Italy and South Korea — countries affected by the novel coronavirus. “Their samples were collected and sent to AIIMS, Delhi,” Raina said. “We will get their reports within 36 hours.”

In view of the coronavirus threat, the J&K administration has put the Union Territory on high alert, with government introducing 100 per cent self declaration by passengers at Jammu and Srinagar airports in order to trace passengers with travel history to countries affected by coronavirus. Pointing out that there was no cause for panic, officials said all systems are in a state of high alert and back-up facilities are in place to deal with any eventuality.

Police personnel wear masks as prevention against coronavirus in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Police personnel wear masks as prevention against coronavirus in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

2,773 under surveillance, 7 with symptoms: UP

Lucknow: As many as 2,773 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified by surveillance units in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and all have been placed under surveillance, the UP Directorate of Health Services said on Wednesday. Of these, 2,303 who travelled from 12 specified countries have been found to be residing in the state. While seven of them are symptomatic of viral infection and have been admitted at various hospitals — five in Lucknow and two at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital — 697 are in stable condition, and 690 others are under isolation in homes, the directorate said, adding that the condition of all of them is stable.

So far 175 samples have been sent to NIV, Pune, and Lucknow’s KGMU for testing, it said. “… UP government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures…” the Directorate of Health Services said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.