COVID-19 second wave: 2.73 lakh new cases; PM Modi holds review meeting

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections. India also reported 1,619 deaths in a new record high today. The total caseload is now 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far. This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases were reported.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka saw the biggest single-day surge in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases while Karnataka saw a spike of 19,067 cases.

Here are the Covid-19 highlights from across India

Lockdown in Delhi from tonight till next Monday morning

The national capital will be under a lockdown from tonight till next Monday to check the spread of Covid-19. The decision was taken at a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. The lockdown will kick in at 10 pm tonight and stay in force till 5 am on April 26. The categories of professionals and individuals who were kept out of the ambit of the weekend curfew are likely to remain exempted during the week-long curfew as well.

“The Covid situation in Delhi is grim,” Kejriwal said. He also appealed to the migrant workers to stay back. “The lockdown will be in force for a brief period. I hope we won’t have to extend it. I have always opposed measures like lockdown, which cannot end Covid. It can merely slow down the spread of the infection. Over the next six days, we will beef up the medical infrastructure in the city in cooperation with the Centre,” Kejriwal said.

Deserted Azad market during weekend curfew called by Delhi Government in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Deserted Azad market during weekend curfew called by Delhi Government in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government has also set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs” amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Mumbai: ‘Green corridor’ for vehicles with red stickers

Mumbai police have created “green corridor” at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday. The city police on Saturday said vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to put up colour-coded stickers to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs.

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale took initiative in pasting red, green and yellow stickers on vehicles Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale took initiative in pasting red, green and yellow stickers on vehicles

Take up only urgent matters via video conference: Delhi HC to district courts

In view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered district courts to take up only urgent matters and that too through video conferencing. The direction by the high court comes a day after it decided that from April 19 onwards it will only take up “extremely urgent matters” filed this year.

Two Andhra districts emerge as Covid hotspots, CM Jagan calls for focussed testing

Chittoor and East Godavari have emerged as the worst Covid-19 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined total of nearly two lakh thirty thousand positive cases, according to officials. While Chittoor logged 1,00,254 cases and 918 deaths, East Godavari recorded 1,29,312 cases and 638 deaths.

The second wave has seen the number of cases rise quickly, and from December to April, the positivity rate was 7.77 per cent. The rate of infections and positivity is higher in Chittoor followed by Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts.