COVID-19: India reports 2,61,500 new cases, 1,501 deaths; over 12 crore vaccinated

A worker at Pune's Kailas Crematorium near Sangamvadi segregates the Asthi (cremated remains) of the persons who died of COVID-19 (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities.

This is the fourth straight day when over 2 lakh cases have been recorded. Over 12 lakh cases have been added to the caseload in the last week. Maharashtra (67,123), Uttar Pradesh (27,734), Delhi (24,375), Karnataka (17,489), and Chhattisgarh (16,083) are the five states that recorded the highest number of cases since yesterday.



Over 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 92 days in India

India took only 92 days to reach the mark of 12-crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China which took 108 days. Cumulatively, 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,15,325 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

People stand in a queue to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in Bengal (Express photo by Partha Paul) People stand in a queue to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in Bengal (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate touches 30%, Kejriwal dials Amit Shah for more beds and oxygen

Delhi’s positivity rate continued its upward climb with 30 per cent of those tested over the past 24 hours testing positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. On Saturday, this figure was around 24 per cent.

Delhi saw close to 25,500 cases on Sunday, according to the CM, and the health infrastructure is under immense pressure as ICU beds and oxygen supply were running out. “We are running out of ICU beds and all included we have less than 100 left at present. Oxygen is running out too. A private hospital told us yesterday that they had almost run out but tragedy was averted. We are asking Centre for help and getting it. We thank them for it,” Kejriwal said.

Health workers in PPE suits treat Covid-19 patients at an Isolation center in New Delhi on Saturday. Health workers in PPE suits treat Covid-19 patients at an Isolation center in New Delhi on Saturday.

Six Covid patients die in Shahdol; oxygen shortage alleged

Six deaths of critically ill Covid positive patients undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of Shahdol medical collage were reported early on Sunday allegedly due to shortage of oxygen supply. In the last 25 hours, Shahdol medical college has reported 12 deaths of Covid patients.

MP has witnessed a steep rise in its oxygen consumption with 64 metric tons consumed on March 22 which increased to 179 metric ton on April 7 and further increased to 234 metric ton, the next day on April 8. With 63,889 active cases, MP’s demand stood at 330 metric tons on Saturday and is expected to rise to 440 metric tons by April 20.