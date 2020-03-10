Coronavirus updates March 10: 9 more cases reported from Kerala, Karnataka; 58 Indians brought back from Iran

Nursing students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP) Nursing students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP)

The Kerala health department Tuesday confirmed six new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 12 in the state, while neighbouring Karnataka reported three more infections. The Union Health Ministry is yet to confirm these new cases. If confirmed, the total number of cases will rise to 56.

As per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases across India stood at 47, including three in Kerala who were discharged last month. On Monday, eight cases, including a three-year-old boy in Kerala, were reported. The other cases were reported from Jammu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Pune, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Across the world, the death toll surpassed 4,000 on Tuesday even as the Italian government, in an unprecedented move, extended restrictions on personal movement and public events to the entire country to stem the coronavirus outbreak. Italy has recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus infections and 463 deaths while the confirmed infections in the US surpassed 700 cases. Follow LIVE Updates

Women devotees wear masks as a precaution against coronavirus after making their offerings during the annual Pongala festival at the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram (AP Photo) Women devotees wear masks as a precaution against coronavirus after making their offerings during the annual Pongala festival at the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram (AP Photo)

Six fresh cases reported in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing a press conference, confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala. While four of the six patients, who reported positive for the virus today, are admitted to the isolation ward at the Medical College in Kottayam, two others are at the taluk hospital in Kozhenchery in Pathanamthitta district.

The two patients in Kozhenchery are direct contacts of the family of five who had returned from Italy and tested positive for the virus. At present, 1,116 people are under observation, out of which 965 are in home quarantine and 149 others in isolation wards at hospitals.

CBSE, ICSE and state board schools for Classes 1 to 7 will be closed throughout March. Colleges will also be shut in March. CM Vijayan asked the public to cooperate with health department officials and not to hide their travel or medical history.

Youngsters celebrate Holi amid Coronavirus scare in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Youngsters celebrate Holi amid Coronavirus scare in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Karnataka coronavirus cases rise to four

Three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 was reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by novel coronavirus to four in the state. A release from the Indian Council of Medical Research mentioned that “3 positive cases from Bengaluru, Karnataka” was confirmed on Tuesday.

Among the three new cases are a 50-yr-old man who visited the US and London recently and the wife and daughter of the software engineer who tested positive on Monday. The techie, who returned from a visit to the United States on March 1, was the first person to be diagnosed with the infection in Karnataka.

“Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed positive in Karnataka. Their family members have been kept in isolation and health officials are keeping a close watch on all of their health conditions. I request the citizens to take safety and preventive measures to avoid the spread of the viral infection,” Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with top officials of the state government, including Health Minister Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar, in Vidhana Soudha. “Coronavirus oversight committees are being set up across all districts. The government is equipped to contain the situation,” Yediyurappa said.

All primary schools (till Class 5) in Bengaluru (aided, unaided, private) will remain closed till further orders from March 10. The Karnataka government had on Sunday announced the closure of pre-primary schools from March 9.

IAF brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Meanwhile, the first batch of 58 Indians was brought back from Iran, one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, where the death toll surged to 237 on Tuesday. An IAF aircraft, carrying mostly pilgrims and students, landed at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase at 10 am. The evacuees will spend at least 14 days at a quarantine facility set up in Hindon, before being allowed to travel to their respective states.

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

IAF’s C-17 Globemaster military aircraft left for Iran from the Hindon airbase on at 8.30 pm Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Iran authorities, the Iranian Embassy and the IAF for their efforts.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy in Iran and the Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you Indian Air Force. We appreciate the cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there,” Jaishankar tweeted.

