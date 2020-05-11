Follow Us:
Monday, May 11, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India evacuation LIVE updates: Not allowed to land, Doha flight to Kerala rescheduled

An Air India repatriation flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled late on Sunday and rescheduled for May 12 after the aircraft was denied permission for landing in the Qatar capital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2020 9:36:35 am
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, several Indians who are stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 lockdown will be brought back home on special Air India flights. (Twitter/India in Philippines)

As many as 323 Indians, who were stranded in London, arrived in Bengaluru early on Monday.  After undergoing the screening process, all the passengers who arrived in Bengaluru today were shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in BMTC buses.

On Day 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, several flights are scheduled to take off Washington, London, Manila, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka and Singapore to bring stranded Indians home. However,  an Air India repatriation flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled late on Sunday and rescheduled for May 12 after the aircraft was denied permission for landing in the Qatar capital.

On Sunday, INS Magar departed from Male in Maldives for Kochi in Kerala with 202 Indian nationals, the Indian Navy said. INS Jalashwa, the first ship carrying evacuees from Maldives under ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ had arrived at the Kochi harbour earlier during the day with 698 Indian citizens, the Navy said in a statement.

Live Blog

09:36 (IST)11 May 2020
Pune: 65 Indians arrive from London, PMC to quarantine them in hotels

With several Indians returning from foreign countries, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is making arrangements for their institutional quarantine at hotels rated three stars and above. “The arrival of Indian nationals from foreign countries has started. Sixty-five Indians arrived in Pune from London on Sunday. The PMC has made arrangements for their stay at a star hotel in Balewadi,” said municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

The municipal commissioner has deputed executive engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh for making the arrangements for Indians returning from abroad in star hotels for institutional quarantine. The expenses will be paid by those who will be in quarantine for at least 14 days. The PMC will carry out their medical check-up on arrival and monitor them during their stay in quarantine.

“The PMC is ready with facilities for 200 people coming back from abroad in four-star hotels in different parts of the city. This capacity would be scaled up as and when required,” Deshmukh said. Read more

09:32 (IST)11 May 2020
Flight from London lands in Bengaluru

The first repatriation flight to Bengaluru from London, AI 1803 landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 4.47 am on Monday. At least 323 passengers have been brought back to Bengaluru in the flight. According to health department officials, all passengers will be shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in 16 BMTC buses. The flight was delayed for over 100 minutes and had a stopover at New Delhi en route.

Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return home through the Vande Bharat Mission. (Twitter/HCIMaldives)

On Sunday, 171 people arrived in Chennai from Kuwait in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises, officials said. The passengers, including four children, on their arrival at the airport were screened by health authorities in protective gear for coronavirus.

The nasal and throat swab samples of those who arrived were taken for test when they arrived tonight, they added. Following immigration and health checks, they were sent in special buses to two hotels and the premises of an educational institution at a suburban locality. They are expected to stay put in their respective places of stay for at least 14 days, officials said.

On Saturday, as many as 359 people arrived here from Dubai in two Air India flights. On the night of May 8, a flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport with about 200 passengers.

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return home through the mission.

