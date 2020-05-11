Coronavirus India evacuation LIVE updates: Not allowed to land, Doha flight to Kerala rescheduled

As many as 323 Indians, who were stranded in London, arrived in Bengaluru early on Monday. After undergoing the screening process, all the passengers who arrived in Bengaluru today were shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in BMTC buses.
On Day 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, several flights are scheduled to take off Washington, London, Manila, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka and Singapore to bring stranded Indians home. However, an Air India repatriation flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled late on Sunday and rescheduled for May 12 after the aircraft was denied permission for landing in the Qatar capital.
On Sunday, INS Magar departed from Male in Maldives for Kochi in Kerala with 202 Indian nationals, the Indian Navy said. INS Jalashwa, the first ship carrying evacuees from Maldives under ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ had arrived at the Kochi harbour earlier during the day with 698 Indian citizens, the Navy said in a statement.
With several Indians returning from foreign countries, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is making arrangements for their institutional quarantine at hotels rated three stars and above. “The arrival of Indian nationals from foreign countries has started. Sixty-five Indians arrived in Pune from London on Sunday. The PMC has made arrangements for their stay at a star hotel in Balewadi,” said municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.
The municipal commissioner has deputed executive engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh for making the arrangements for Indians returning from abroad in star hotels for institutional quarantine. The expenses will be paid by those who will be in quarantine for at least 14 days. The PMC will carry out their medical check-up on arrival and monitor them during their stay in quarantine.
“The PMC is ready with facilities for 200 people coming back from abroad in four-star hotels in different parts of the city. This capacity would be scaled up as and when required,” Deshmukh said. Read more
