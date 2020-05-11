Coronavirus India evacuation LIVE updates: Not allowed to land, Doha flight to Kerala rescheduled

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, several Indians who are stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 lockdown will be brought back home on special Air India flights. (Twitter/India in Philippines) Under the Vande Bharat Mission, several Indians who are stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 lockdown will be brought back home on special Air India flights. (Twitter/India in Philippines)

As many as 323 Indians, who were stranded in London, arrived in Bengaluru early on Monday. After undergoing the screening process, all the passengers who arrived in Bengaluru today were shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in BMTC buses.

On Day 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, several flights are scheduled to take off Washington, London, Manila, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka and Singapore to bring stranded Indians home. However, an Air India repatriation flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled late on Sunday and rescheduled for May 12 after the aircraft was denied permission for landing in the Qatar capital.

On Sunday, INS Magar departed from Male in Maldives for Kochi in Kerala with 202 Indian nationals, the Indian Navy said. INS Jalashwa, the first ship carrying evacuees from Maldives under ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ had arrived at the Kochi harbour earlier during the day with 698 Indian citizens, the Navy said in a statement.