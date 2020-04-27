Covid-19 in India: Doctors, policemen among frontline workers who succumbed to virus

Several doctors and policemen have lost their lives on the line of duty. (Twitter/Conrad Sangma) Several doctors and policemen have lost their lives on the line of duty. (Twitter/Conrad Sangma)

Even as they continue risking their lives, several frontline workers in India have died on the line of duty while making efforts to contain the spread of the virus. From doctors who are treating Covid-19 patients to policemen manning the nationwide lockdown, here is a look at all those who have succumbed to the virus:

Ludhiana city police’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kohli, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on April 12, died at SPS Hospital six days later. Kohli was a frontline officer, working 9-10 hours at the city’s busiest wholesale vegetable market, since curfew was imposed in Punjab to contain the spread of the virus. He was admitted in hospital on April 8. It is suspected that he got infected at the sabzi mandi. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The ACP’s source of infection is still not clear.”

Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, the man in charge of West Bengal’s Central Medical Stores and who led the distribution of Covid-19 medical supplies to hospitals and health centres across the state, became the first frontline health provider in West Bengal to die of the virus.

The 64-year-old Assistant Director of Health Services who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area, tested positive on April 17. Diabetic and hypertensive, his condition had deteriorated soon after, and he was put on ventilator support. The cause of his death has been recorded as ‘COVID pneumonia’.

After he tested positive, his family and primary contacts, including 17 more staff of the Health Department and another senior medical officer, were put in quarantine and their swab samples sent for testing. So far, his wife and family physician have tested positive for the virus and are in the same hospital. While one of his sons is stuck in another city and has been unable to return due to the lockdown, the other is in quarantine in a hotel in east Kolkata.

A 69-year-old physician and founder of one of the first big private hospitals in Meghalaya became the state’s first Covid-19 victim last week. However, the doctor was buried at a church cemetery, almost 36 hours after he died, due to protests by residents and community leaders over fears of the spread of the virus.

The family wanted to bury him in Nongpoh, where they own a house. When discussions started to cremate the body, those living near the crematorium in Shillong’s Jhalupara protested.

Health workers bury a person who succumbed to Covid-19 in Ahmedabad.

“The family members wanted to lay him to rest in their personal land in Ri Bhoi district, but there was some trouble. Then they wanted to have him cremated, but the public came out against it,” said Matsiewdor War Nongbri, DC, East Khasi Hills District.

Finally, on April 17, the government reached out to churches. “They responded. We are thankful to them,” Sampath Kumar, commissioner and secretary, health and family welfare department, said.

The funeral was attended by three family members. “They were not his immediate family because many of them have tested positive now,” said DC Nongbri.

