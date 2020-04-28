CRPF man dies due to Covid-19 in first such case among CAPFs

Health Department officers take stock of the situation at Kakrana village in Rohtak district on Thursday. April 23: express photo Health Department officers take stock of the situation at Kakrana village in Rohtak district on Thursday. April 23: express photo

The novel coronavirus Tuesday claimed a life of a 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, PTI quoted officials as saying. This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The sub-inspector was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital after being detected positive for the virus. “The 55-year-old personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi,” a senior official said.

The deceased, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said. About 31 other personnel of the battalion have been admitted as they may have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp.

A few Covid-positive cases in other CAPFs like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force were reorted. Some among them are cured of the virus.

The coronavirus deaths in the country are nearing the 1,000-mark recording toll as 937 with 29,974 confirmed cases pan-nation. The total cases also include 7,026 recovered or discharged.

(With PTI inputs)

