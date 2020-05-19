India Coronavirus Updates, 19 May: 15 migrants killed in separate road accidents; Ramvilas Paswan’s office sealed

Migrants rest for the night at Ghazipur along the Delhi Uttar Pradesh border Migrants rest for the night at Ghazipur along the Delhi Uttar Pradesh border

Coronavirus India update: Over three months after the first infection was detected in the country, the coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1 lakh mark. Of the 101,139 cases, 58,802 are active, while 39,173 people have recovered. With 134 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of casualties has climbed to 3,163.

The exodus of migrants from urban centres has continued. At least 15 of them have been killed in three separate road accidents in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

As per a report in news agency PTI, it took 64 days for India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100. The data sourced from the health ministry and Worldometers, in the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.

The 100,000 mark has been delayed by almost three weeks due to the nationwide lockdown. Computer modeling projections early last month had shown that at the rate the disease was spreading in the country at that time, if no lockdown had been put in place, this figure would be reached by the end of April, if not earlier. But as lockdown restrictions get progressively eased, to varying degrees in different states, the number of cases being reported daily are expected to shoot up, and signs of that already happening have begun to emerge.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 35,058 2,005 1,249 Tamil Nadu 11,760 536 81 Gujarat 11,746 366 694 Delhi 10,054 299 160 Rajasthan 5,394 304 138 Madhya Pradesh 5,236 259 252 Uttar Pradesh 4,605 141 118 West Bengal 2,825 148 244 Andhra Pradesh 2,317 52 50 Punjab 1,980 16 37

The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday asked the states and the union territories to operate more special trains in coordination with the Indian Railways for transportation of migrant workers, adding that special attention should be given to women, children and elderly.

In an official letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla underlined that fear of Covid-19 infection and apprehension of loss of livelihood are the main driving factors for the movement of stranded workers towards their homes. He asked district authorities to ensure that migrant workers moving on foot should be guided to designated rest places nearby bus terminals or railway stations by arranging transportation, enlisting the migrants with their addresses and contact numbers, which may be helpful in contact tracing in due course and involvement of NGO representatives at rest places etc, said Bhalla.

At Dadri railway station (Express photos by Gajendra Yadav) At Dadri railway station (Express photos by Gajendra Yadav)

Paswan’s office, food ministry in Krishi Bhawan sealed after staff tests positive

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s office and part of his ministry located in Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed, after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was tested positive for COVID-19. “Due to one recent corona positive case found in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, it has been decided that the Department of Food and Public Distribution office at Krishi Bhawan shall remain closed on May 19 and May 20 for intensive sanitization,” an official order said.

Some airlines start bookings for June travel: Report

Some airlines have started bookings for flights from June onwards, sources said, news agency PTI reported. Commercial flights remain suspended till May 31 in wake of the nationwide lockdown. A SpiceJet spokesperson, however, said its international bookings are closed till June 15. Sources at IndiGo and Vistara said they were taking bookings for domestic flights.

Workers walking back to report for work in Mumbai Workers walking back to report for work in Mumbai

Migrants killed in road accidents in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Migrant workers were killed in separate accidents this morning. Nine migrants were killed on Tuesday morning after the truck they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Naugachhia town in Bhagalpur district. The truck was carrying 15 migrant workers who had deboarded from a train coming from Bengaluru.

Three migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, three women were killed and 17 injured after a truck carrying migrant labourers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway. The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border. The truck overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst, killing three women on the spot, Mahoba district, SP, Mahoba, Mani Lal Patidar, told news agency PTI.

A daily wage construction worker adjusts masks of his kids in Noida (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) A daily wage construction worker adjusts masks of his kids in Noida (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

UP govt asks Priyanka Gandhi to provide migrant buses to Noida, Ghaziabad

Hours after a letter war broke out between the Yogi Adityanath government and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over buses to take migrant workers home, the Uttar Pradesh administration has written another letter to the Congress leader, asking for 500 buses each to be sent to Noida and Ghaziabad. The development comes hours after Congress derided the UP government’s demand that the party handover the 1,000 proposed buses to the state administration in Lucknow by 10 am Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, UP Congress Convenor (Media) Lalan Kumar told PTI, “It is a victory for the migrant labourers who are stuck at UP’s border. We feel happy that they will now be reunited with their families.”

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India

In Bihar, 1 in 4 from Delhi tests positive: Testing migrant workers who had returned to Bihar has indicated that many of the carriers are asymptomatic. Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, as many as 218 were Covid positive. This works out to a positivity rate of over 26%, while the rate in the national capital is about 7%.

Testing migrant workers who had returned to Bihar has indicated that many of the carriers are asymptomatic. Of the 835 samples taken from migrant workers who returned from Delhi, as many as 218 were Covid positive. This works out to a positivity rate of over 26%, while the rate in the national capital is about 7%. Testing umbrella to now cover migrants: The ICMR has revised the testing protocol to include symptomatic “returnees and migrants”, hospitalised patients and “frontline workers”. Also, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case will now be tested once between the fifth and tenth day of coming in contact.

Migrants at Migrants at Chandigarh Railway Station for their onward journey to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh

‘Was given 30% survival chance’: State housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said he had lived to see another day because of the doctors who had treated him and the nursing staff who motivated and gave him hope. The minister, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, was in intensive care for most days between April 22 and May 10.

State housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said he had lived to see another day because of the doctors who had treated him and the nursing staff who motivated and gave him hope. The minister, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, was in intensive care for most days between April 22 and May 10. Telangana could be ‘sitting on a crisis’: Telangana’s impressive numbers could have a lot to do with its woeful record on testing. As of May 14, the state had conducted just 22,842 tests, which was among the lowest in the country. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had, by that date, conducted 2.1 lakh tests, almost ten times more than Telangana. Tamil Nadu had conducted more than 2.9 lakh tests by then. Telangana is the only major state that does not reveal its testing numbers in the daily bulletin.

Stranded in cities due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, migrant workers have sought to go home (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Stranded in cities due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, migrant workers have sought to go home (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

From our Explained page: In this first edition of E-Xplained last week, Prof K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, explained a range of issues related to India’s battle against Covid-19 to a large Zoom audience from across the country. How have we fared in the battle so far? How reliable is doubling time as a metric?

