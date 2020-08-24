India Coronavirus Updates, 24 August: PM CARES to fund two makeshift COVID-19 hospitals in Bihar; Haryana Assembly Speaker tests positive

Beliaghata 33 No Palli Bashi Brinda Club organised a COVID-19 antibody test for frontline warriors in central Kolkata on Sunday, August 23 2020. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Coronavirus India Updates: India on Monday recorded 61,408 new cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s caseload past the 31-lakh mark, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 31,06,348, while the death toll rose to 57,542, with 836 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.85 per cent, while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 per cent.

There are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, comprising 22.88 per cent of the total caseload.

PM CARES to fund two 500-bed hospitals in Bihar

The PM CARES Fund Trust will finance two 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday, reported PTI.

“PM CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO,” the PMO tweeted.

The PMO, in a series of tweets, said that while the hospital in Patna will be inaugurated today, the one in Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon. These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each, it further said, adding that each bed has been provided with oxygen supply.

Doctors and paramedical staff for the hospitals will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Haryana Assembly Speaker tests positive for COVID-19, two days before beginning of Assembly session

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Health Minister Anil Vij confirmed, PTI reported.

“The Assembly Speaker and two other MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus,” Vij told PTI.

The Speaker has tested positive for the virus two days before the beginning of the monsoon session on August 26. Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House Proceedings.

It had been made mandatory for all MLAs of the Haryana Assembly, including the Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers to get their COVID-19 tests conducted and only those whose reports are negative would be allowed to attend the assembly session.

Mamata Banerjee appeals to Centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday appealed to the Centre to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Banerjee, in a series of tweets on Monday, said she was vocal about the issue during the last two video conferences of chief ministers with PM Modi.

“In our last video conference with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” she tweeted.

She appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the examinations until the situation is conducive again.

S P Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

Singer-actor S P Balasubrahmanyam on Monday tested negative for coronavirus, his son SP Charan said in a statement.

“Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable. His corona test has become negative. Will keep you posted about the updates,” said Charan in a statement to the media.

On Sunday, MGM Healthcare shared a health update about SPB which read, “SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

Cornea transplants at Odisha hospital hit hard due to COVID-19 pandemic

A senior doctor at the MKCG College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur said the cornea transplantation procedure has stopped since March this year after the coronavirus outbreak, reported PTI.

Suchitra Dash, head of the Eye Department, said the department was conducting an average of seven cornea transplantation surgeries every month. “However, the transplantation has stopped since March following the outbreak of COVID-19, she added.

While around 150 patients were in queue for a transplant by March end, the number has gone up to over 250 by now, an opthalmologist said.

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking national compensation policy for COVID-19 victims

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain aplea seeking formulation of a national policy for uniform compensation for families of those who have died due to coronavirus, reported PTI.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and RS Reddy dismissed the plea saying every state has a different policy and gives compensation as per its financial power.

Advocate Deepak Prakash, appearing for petitioner Hashik Thayikandy, said that he is asking for a national policy to be formulated, that would provide for compensation throughout the country. “So many people have died in India due to COVID-19 and the victims are not getting equal compensation,””he said.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Centre and state governments to formulate an appropriate “compensation plan” to provide ex-gratia monetary compensation to the kin of essential workers and healthcare workers who have succumbed to coronavirus.

