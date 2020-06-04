Coronavirus India Cases Updates, 04 June: Lawyer charters plane to fly migrants home; top govt official tests positive

The construction of a road at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh resumed even as labourers flouted social distancing norms on Tuesday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The construction of a road at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh resumed even as labourers flouted social distancing norms on Tuesday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: India continued to rank seven among the nations worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic after over 9,000 fresh cases were recorded, taking the tally to 2,16,919 on Thursday.

While the death toll stood at 6,075, the number of active was 1,06,737 while 1,04,106 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The nationwide lockdown, in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, has decimated the economy and exposed us to the “worst of both worlds”, industrialist and Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj said during a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the economic fallout of the shutdown.

Watch: In conversation with Mr Rajiv Bajaj on the Covid19 crisis. https://t.co/wLwUpAwxDd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 4, 2020

“But you have definitely decimated the economy. You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve. This is what we have ended (up) with, the worst of both worlds,” he said.

The industrialist also called the lockdown “draconian” and said such a situation was not even called for during the World War. “The way India has been locked down is a draconian lockdown. This kind of lockdown, I’m not hearing about from anywhere else,” he said.

Passengers getting checked at Kaushambi bus terminal in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. He was tested after developing mild fever and the results came on Tuesday.

Kumar is the first top government official to test positive for the disease. It is not clear if other senior bureaucrats, military officials and ministers whom he came in contact with, have been tested so far. Defence ministry has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

Police wear PPE gear while patrolling near the Art Faculty following a protest call by some students against the arrest of anti-CAA activists, at Delhi University on Wednesday.

NLS alumni arrange chartered flight to ferry 180 migrant workers to Raipur from Bengaluru

The alumni of the National Law School of India University on Thursday helped as many as 180 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru to reach Raipur on Thursday on a chartered flight.

The flight was sponsored by Ajay Bahl, the managing partner of a leading law firm, whereas the NLS Alumni team liaised with the Chhattisgarh government to ensure that the workers could reach their homes from Raipur, according to Vijay Grover, a journalist who has been working for the cause of migrant workers stranded in Karnataka.

“The chartered flight left Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for Raipur on Thursday morning. The check-in process was carried out around midnight,” he told news agency PTI.

Bhubaneswar senior citizens get exclusive time slots in parks

A two-hour slot in the morning has been allotted exclusively for senior citizens in Bhubaneswar parks by the municipal corporation.

UP Police on duty at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border on Wednesday.

People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the parks only between 5 am and 7 am, as they are vulnerable to novel coronavirus infection, according to a BMC order issued on Wednesday. All other age groups are prohibited during this time slot. The parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm on the five weekdays, it said.

The civic body has requested all the visitors to wear marks and maintain at least two-metre social distancing in the parks.

