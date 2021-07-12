India reports 37,154 new Covid-19 cases, 724 deaths

India coronavirus: India Sunday reported 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra detected 8,535 infections.

The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 3,08,74,376 while the overall death toll stands at 4,08,764. With 3,00,14,713 recoveries, the recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent, the ministry said. At least 37,73,52,501 people have been given one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, the ministry said.

Meanhwile, over 84,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, and 331 have succumbed to the virus. More than 35 per cent of infections and almost 40 per cent of deaths occurred in the period beginning from the third week of March, when the second wave of the pandemic started to pick up.

The largest numbers of infections and deaths have been seen in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the largest of the CAPFs.