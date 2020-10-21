scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 54,044 new cases, 717 deaths reported; tally in India now over 7.65 million

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: With 54,044 new cases reported across the country on Tuesday, the coronavirus infection has now affected over 7.6 million people in India. As many as 717 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,15,914.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2020 9:54:07 am
Constable Than Singh takes time out from his duty hours to teach children living in the slums near the monument. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

On Monday, India recorded less than 50,000 new infections of novel coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three months. The continuous decline in the number of new cases has meant that, after two and half months, India has stopped reporting the highest number of cases in the world. For the last three days, the United States, which is in the midst of a resurgence, has reported more new infections than India. There is a resurgence of cases in several countries of Europe as well.

In his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the lockdown might have been lifted in the country but the “virus is still out there”. The Prime Minister spoke in the backdrop of repeated warnings by experts that with nearly all activities having returned to normal, the festival season may result in a surge of infections. The battle against Covid-19 would not be over and successful until a vaccine was found, the Prime Minister said.

Amazon.com Inc. will let corporate employees work from home through June 2021, the latest company to push back re-opening offices as Covid-19 cases surge again across the US. Japanese movie goers meanwhile defied the pandemic, setting a box-office record for a comic-book film. Globally, the infections have topped 40.7 million, with over 1.1 million deaths.

Live Blog

Over 7.6 million cases, 1,15,914 deaths in India; PM warns ahead of festive season; covid-19 peak over in September, says panel. Follow LIVE updates

09:54 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Over 7.6 million cases in India

09:43 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Multiple IDs will be used to give Covid vaccine, clarifies government

Several IDs apart from the unique digital health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) would be prescribed for the Covid-19 vaccination drive expected next year, the government said on Tuesday. Asked whether the NDHM digital ID would be mandatory to receive the vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly briefing on Covid-19 that in order to ensure no one was deprived of vaccination, multiple IDs would be used during the inoculation drive. Read our explainer on what the health id is

09:23 (IST)21 Oct 2020
COVID-19: Maharashtra govt caps prices of masks

The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of N-95, double and triple layer masks for suppliers and private hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope has said. Wearing mask in public places is mandatory for all citizens as part of the government's guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. "We have put a cap on the prices of masks and the rates which can be quoted by their suppliers and private hospitals," Tope said on Tuesday. The N-95 masks can be supplied in the state in the price range of Rs 19 to Rs 49, while double and triple layer masks will be available at Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit, he said.

Commuters wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus wait for a bus in Kolkata(AP Photo/Bikas Das)

The Health Ministry in its briefing on Tuesday said that India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world. The ministry added that while many countries have reported a surge, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last seven days, which is among the lowest globally. Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64% of the country's total active cases. ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava said that there is a possibility of reinfection if antibodies reduce in any person in five months. "That is why it is important to wear masks and take precautions even if one was infected earlier", he added.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the national transporter will allow women to travel on suburban trains in Mumbai from October 21 between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. "We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel," Goyal said in a tweet. Railway officials said that before the lockdown, 24 lakh women commuters used the suburban railway system daily. Suburban train services were shut down on March 23. Partial resumption of services was announced on June 15. However, only those deemed to be essential service providers are allowed to board these trains after being allotted a special pass.

Officials at the World Health Organization reiterated the importance of adhering to quarantine rules for those who test positive and those who have come in contact with a positive case, as Europe faces a surge in numbers. Globally, the infections have topped 40.2 million, with over 1.1 million deaths. Soaring cases in US battleground states pose a challenge for President Donald Trump two weeks before the election.

