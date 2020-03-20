Coronavirus: In race to trace contacts at Kerala hotspot, a husband & wife

Dr Sethulakshmi is part of eight field teams on the ground in Pathanamthitta; Dr Rajeevan is doing contact-tracing. (Express) Dr Sethulakshmi is part of eight field teams on the ground in Pathanamthitta; Dr Rajeevan is doing contact-tracing. (Express)

FROM PUBLICISING a route map in the form of a flow chart to tracing every person at risk, Kerala’s public health professionals raced last week to contain the fallout after a three-member family from Italy missed the coronavirus screening at Kochi airport two weeks ago — and spent six days outside before testing positive.

In Pathanamthitta alone, where the family was based, 876 primary and secondary contacts were traced, and placed in quarantine at homes or isolation centres.

Read | Fighting the virus: Many hands behind India’s battle against coronavirus

At the heart of this “massive operation” in the district, which has reported nine cases so far, is the control room of about 30 doctors, public relations officers and health workers at last count.

Right at the forefront is a young couple, both government doctors: Dr Amjith Rajeevan, who steered the contract-tracing drive, and Dr S Sethulakshmi, a member of one of the eight field teams on the ground.

“It’s like preparing a detailed story, weaving in persons and places. We can’t have any missing links. We had to get people to recall a particular moment from a specific day,’’ says Rajeevan.

But then, he has been there before. The 33-year-old had coordinated contact-tracing in January for the three medical students who returned from China’s Wuhan and tested positive — all have since been discharged from hospital.

It’s different this time though, he says. The students had been placed almost immediately in isolation and 72 contacts in the high-risk category, mostly other students from Wuhan, had been traced. “But for the family from Italy, talking over phone was not effective. Wearing personal protective equipment, I went to the isolation ward and slowly established a rapport with the help of a psychologist. Their version of travel and contact history was obtained. But there were a lot of missing links or grey areas as they could not fully recall their whereabouts,’’ says Rajeevan.

“The feeling that they are suffering from a disease that has no vaccine has terrified them. They are still being counselled by a professional to get them to recall every single contact,” he says.

As each missing link emerged, the field teams took over — doctors, staff at primary and community health centres, and local health workers. Step by meticulous step, they checked CCTV footage from shops, institutions and public spaces, met every contact with exposure, and shared data with doctors, who reverted to the patients for confirmation.

Sethulakshmi, 32, says “field teams led by doctors put in four days of legwork in Pathanamthitta to identify the contacts and advise them to remain in isolation”. In this case, these teams, each comprising a doctor, a junior health inspector or nurse, and a health worker, were armed with spread sheets loaded on their mobile phones.

“Some refused to cooperate fearing isolation. But we had also prepared panchayat-level lists of contacts so that local bodies could address the non-medical requirements of those in isolation,” she says.

“In Kerala, even grassroots-level health workers have been trained in infection-control methods, which is important for obtaining quality certificates and accreditation for government hospitals, including Primary Health Centres (PHCs). This training helped a lot,” she says.

On the personal front, too, it has been an unprecedented month for the couple, who have a two-year-old son. “In the first few days after the positive cases were reported, the entire team in the control room worked from 8 am to 10 pm. Nowadays, we are at work till 7 pm,” says Rajeevan.

Rajeevan works as an assistant surgeon at the PHC in Nilakkal, and is an epidemiological intelligence officer. Sethulakshmi works at another PHC in Pathanamthitta district.

With contact-tracing for the family from Italy almost wrapped up, the two post-graduates in Community Medicine have turned to a new initiative at the district level: mass media surveillance. “We track news reports about the outbreak and forward them to the Health Department for action, if needed,” says Rajeevan. “Public health is our main concern.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.