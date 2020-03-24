Coronavirus: In Punjab, 200 teams to track down quarantine dodging NRIs

Punjab has seen a huge inflow of NRIs following the coronavirus outbreak, especially in Europe. Punjab has seen a huge inflow of NRIs following the coronavirus outbreak, especially in Europe.

Punjab has formed around 200 teams in the state’s Doaba region, which has a large non-resident population, to track down NRIs who have returned home recently and are avoiding self-quarantine. The teams are made up of police personnel, members of the health department and the civic administration.

These teams are tasked with catching the quarantine dodgers and forcibly putting them in home quarantine. Notices with the quarantine period are also being pasted outside their homes.

The Doaba region, which includes Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala districts, has around 55 lakh NRIs.

In Jalandhar, nearly 75 teams have been instituted, while Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts have 26 and 63 teams, respectively.

“We have 15 police stations and every police station has formed 5-6 teams each and these teams are working with the officials of civil administration,” said Jalandhar SSP Navjot Singh Mahal. He said that most of the NRIs are not cooperating with them and “running after seeing our teams”. On Sunday, four NRIs had fled after seeing the police, before getting nabbed.

The teams in Kapurthala need to locate around 4,000 NRIs. In Nawanshahr, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, that number is nearly 2,000.

Deepika Singh, DSP, Banga (Nawanshahr) said the authorities are getting announcements made from village gurdwaras to inform the people to keep away from recently returned NRIs till their quarantine period is over.

In Hoshiarpur, teams are working round the clock to nab the NRIs.

“While we respect our NRI brothers, it is time to be careful as it is highly risky to meet them and they should follow the health protocol to save themselves and others,” said Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, Vinay Bublani.

In Amritsar, civil surgeon Prabhdeep Johal said, “Those who have been put in home quarantine are visiting their relatives. I received hundreds of calls that persons who came from abroad are violating rules of home quarantine. These complaints are consuming lots of our time”.

More than 1,600 persons are home quarantined in Amritsar. Most of them are NRIs and their family members.

With Kamaldeep Singh Brar in Amritsar

