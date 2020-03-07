Two suspected coronavirus cases emerge in Jammu and Kashmir

A total of 201 individuals have so far been contacted who either had travel history to countries severely affected by Coronavirus or had come in contact with people having travelled to these countries, said Rohit Kansal (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) A total of 201 individuals have so far been contacted who either had travel history to countries severely affected by Coronavirus or had come in contact with people having travelled to these countries, said Rohit Kansal (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported two suspected cases of coronavirus.

“A preliminary report of their samples send to AIIMS Delhi has been tested positive. However, we are waiting for their final test reports before officially confirming them Coronavirus cases,” said Epidemilogist Dr Deepak Kapoor.

Both the persons had a travel history to Italy and South Korea and they already stand shifted to a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital here.

In view of the emerging scenario arising out of the spread of Coronavirus threat, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert, with government introducing 100 per cent self declaration by passengers at Jammu and Srinagar airports in order to trace travellers who have travel history to countries like China, South Korea, Iran, Thailand etc., or those having come in contact with people with travel history to these countries. Medical teams have been deployed at both the airports along with other logistical arrangements at the health care facilities, officials said.

Apart from this, check points have also been set up at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda to identify people with travel history to these countries, they said. Pointing out that there was no cause for panic, officials said that all the systems are in a state of high alert and back-up facilities are in place to deal with any eventuality in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 201 individuals have so far been contacted who either had travel history to countries severely affected by Coronavirus or had come in contact with people having travelled to these countries, said Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal, who also happens to be the spokesperson of the UT Government. Of them, 21 cases have been tested and there has been no positive case in the UT so far, he added.

