Coronavirus: In Jammu, family and neighbours of patient put in isolation facility

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Union Territory on Monday, 17 family members and neighbours in Sarwal area of Jammu division who had come in contact with the patient have been shifted to a quarantine facility at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, officials said.

Earlier, on Wednesday last week, two people were isolated at a quarantine facility at Government Medical College Hospital — one of them has now tested positive — after it was found that they had travel history to Iran and South Korea during self-declaration at Jammu airport on March 4. While they are learnt to have left the hospital for home against medical advice, they were brought back later.

A preliminary report received by the UT’s Health Department on Saturday had found both as suspected cases, prompting the administration to immediately order closure of all government and private schools up to primary level in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar until March 31.

According to officials, 41 local residents who arrived in Budgam district from Iran and China will be quarantined at nine isolation locations in the area. Disclosing this at a meeting to review preparedness for the coronavirus threat, Budgam Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai said 31 Budgam residents have returned from Iran and 10 from China.

Most patients admitted in isolation wards with suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative after a 28-day quarantine period, according to information. The meeting was also informed that five groups comprising 160 pilgrims from Budgam, expected to reach there from various counties, will also be quarantined, besides students who are returning from Iran and China.

As part of its preventive measures, the UT administration has suspended biometric attendance across the Union Territory till this month-end, while the J&K State Board of School Education has allowed students to appear in masks and bring sanitisers in examination centres.

(With inputs from ENS in Srinagar)

