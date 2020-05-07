Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Starting today, flights to bring back stranded Indians; complete lockdown in Ahmedabad
Ashes of more than 300 deceased remain stored at the a crematorium in Delhi amid the ongoing Covid 19 lockdown (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Starting Thursday, India will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan, to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas. The first of the 64 flights will carry 209 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Cochin International Airport today, while another flight will bring citizens from Dubai to Calicut airport and one from Singapore to the Delhi International airport.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has neared 50,000, including 1,694 deaths and 14,182 recoveries so far. Maharashtra, with 617 deaths, is the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Gujarat at 368 deaths. The newly appointed team of bureaucrats placed in charge of Ahmedabad decided to lock it down completely for a week from today, allowing only milk and medicine shops to remain open.
Meanwhile, ten days ahead of the scheduled lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 17, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said public transport services may resume operations soon as the government is formulating guidelines for safe usage adhering to social distancing norms. All road, rail, and air services have been suspended since March 24 when the first phase of the lockdown was announced.
Over 2,60,487 people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with most fatalities in the United States (72,233) followed by United Kingdom (30,150) and Italy (29,684).
Live Blog
Foreign nationals flown out from Pune airport in a special flight (File Photo)
With Indians stranded in the Middle East to be evacuated from Thursday, elaborate safety measures have been put in place at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), where the first flight from Abu Dhabi is expected that night.
Pilots and cabin crew of Air India’s first batch of flights have been given training in infection control practices, apart from undergoing RT-PCR test. Twelve Air India personnel, including four pilots, were trained by Kochi government medical college.
Medical college Resident Medical Officer Dr Ganesh Mohan said, “We trained them in using PPE suits and wearing face shield on board and handling health emergencies on flight. They were also trained in infection control practices. The demonstrations were held as per the protocol, and they were given PPE kits,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi International Airport will see over 3,600 Indian nationals stranded in other countries being flown in over the coming week. The GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued guidelines for passengers and staff to follow to ensure their safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Thursday, the evacuation process will continue for a week with over 14 flights coming in from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Philippines and Singapore. The first flight is from Malaysia with over 250 passengers. Airport authorities have stated that the flights will land at Terminal 3. Out of the 14 flights, three are connecting flights — they will land in Delhi and proceed to Bengaluru/ Hyderabad.
As per the flight plan prepared by the External Affairs Ministry, the Delhi Airport won’t see more than three evacuation flights a day. Passengers will first be screened, then sent to quarantine centres. After two weeks, they will be sent to their hometowns.
Administering the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for 15 lakh candidates amid a pandemic is set to become the largest and most challenging exam management exercise for the Union government.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), The Indian Express has learnt, has been asked by the HRD Ministry to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing during the exam.
Following government directions, the NTA is now planning to seat two candidates two metres apart, which, in other words, means it will need roughly 6,000 test centres, as opposed to the originally planned 3,000, to accommodate 15 lakh NEET aspirants. Till last year, two candidates were usually seated at a distance of one metre.
A child wearing a protective face mask plays with bubbles next to a masked woman as they walk along a pavement in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show the “enormous evidence” he has to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and asserted that the matter should be handled by scientists instead of politicians out of their domestic political compulsions in an election year.
In recent days, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo have claimed that the deadly virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected last December. The two leaders have also said that China has refused to give international scientists access to learn what happened.
Breaching the 5,500-mark, Delhi reported 428 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day increase in the capital — on May 3, 427 cases were reported.
The total number of positive cases in the city is 5,532, and the death toll is 65. As many as 1,542 people have recovered, with 74 being discharged Wednesday. So far, 71,934 tests have been done in the city. The government has issued orders to shift asymptomatic/ mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients from COVID-19 hospitals to designated care centres, and shift moderate/severe patients from COVID-19 care centres to hospitals.
