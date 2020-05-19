Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Amid lockdown relaxation, MHA releases Covid-19 safety guidelines for workplaces as cases near 1 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown 4.0 News Live Updates: With over 5,000 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, India registered its biggest one-day spike, taking the number of confirmed cases to 96,169. The death toll also saw a jump from 2,872 to 3,029.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 1:42:19 am
A group of truck drivers cook food at  Shaheed Path in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A day after central guidelines for lockdown 4.0 relaxed restrictions on employees coming to office, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday released guidelines on measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 at workplaces. According to a circular released by the MHA, there are four types of measures to be taken to check the spread of the virus — Basic preventive measures, Preventive measures for offices, Measures to be taken on occurrence of cases and closure of workplaces.

The Centre has extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 31, but gave some major relaxations, permitting almost all economic activities and significant public movement.  All factories, manufacturing units, supply lines and offices can now function without any restrictions. Buses and private vehicles can now move about freely without any special conditions. The government has basically obliterated the idea of zones (unless you are in a containment zone) for common people. Earlier there were graded relaxations in Red, Green, and Orange zones, with the maximum restrictions applying in the Red zones.

With over 5,000 new infections being reported in the past 24 hours, India registered it’s biggest one-day spike, taking the number of confirmed cases to 96,169. The death toll also saw a jump from 2,872 to 3,029. Currently, India has 36,824 recoveries and 56,316 are active cases. Globally, 4.7 million people have been infected, while over 3.15 lakh casualties have been reported.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown News Live Updates: With cases nearing 1 lakh in India, shops, markets to open in few places as lockdown 4.0 begins. Follow LIVE updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced that bus service in the capital will resume but only 20 passengers will be allowed at a time. “Screening of passengers will be done before entering. Social distancing will be maintained on each depot,” he said.

“Barbershops, spas and salons to remain closed for now. People will be allowed to step out of their homes between 7 am to 7 pm only. Taxis and cabs will be allowed, but only with 2 passengers at a time,” he announced.

Perform, reform, transform is vision of the govt, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister in charge of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, who was the guest at the Indian Express e-adda on Monday, said the vision of the government for the country’s economic revival was “perform, reform, transform”. He also said the Centre and Central PSUs would clear pending MSME dues in 45 days.

“The govt has pumped in Rs 20 lakh crore. We need maximum investment in power, road, infrastructure sector by increasing liquidity into the market. This liquidity will increase the speed of the country’s economic wheel. We also need economic reforms,” Nitin Gadkari said.

 

 

