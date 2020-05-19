Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Amid lockdown relaxation, MHA releases Covid-19 safety guidelines for workplaces as cases near 1 lakh

A group of truck drivers cook food at Shaheed Path in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A group of truck drivers cook food at Shaheed Path in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A day after central guidelines for lockdown 4.0 relaxed restrictions on employees coming to office, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday released guidelines on measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 at workplaces. According to a circular released by the MHA, there are four types of measures to be taken to check the spread of the virus — Basic preventive measures, Preventive measures for offices, Measures to be taken on occurrence of cases and closure of workplaces.

The Centre has extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 31, but gave some major relaxations, permitting almost all economic activities and significant public movement. All factories, manufacturing units, supply lines and offices can now function without any restrictions. Buses and private vehicles can now move about freely without any special conditions. The government has basically obliterated the idea of zones (unless you are in a containment zone) for common people. Earlier there were graded relaxations in Red, Green, and Orange zones, with the maximum restrictions applying in the Red zones.

With over 5,000 new infections being reported in the past 24 hours, India registered it’s biggest one-day spike, taking the number of confirmed cases to 96,169. The death toll also saw a jump from 2,872 to 3,029. Currently, India has 36,824 recoveries and 56,316 are active cases. Globally, 4.7 million people have been infected, while over 3.15 lakh casualties have been reported.