Coronavirus in India: PM Modi to take stock of situation as cases rise to 31

(PTI Photo)

With 31 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a review meeting on Saturday to study the impact of the infection. COVID-19 has infected at least one lakh people in 90 countries and claimed the lives of over 3,400 so far.

Ahead of his meeting, the Prime Minister asked people to refrain from believing information that was not verified by officials or a doctor. He also asked people to avoid shaking hands, and greet each other with ‘namaste’ instead.

Coronavirus cases in India

The latest confirmed case in New Delhi was a resident of Uttam Nagar, who had travelled to Malaysia and Thailand. Before this, three people with travel history to Italy and Iran had tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.

A man from Telangana, who had travelled to Dubai, was also among the confirmed cases to be reported this week.

In Agra, six people who came in contact with the man from Delhi tested positive for the disease.

Apart from this, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who had visited Rajasthan recently, tested positive for the virus, and are being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon. India’s first three cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala in February, all of whom have recovered and were students who had returned from China.

All international passengers, irrespective of their nationality, are mandated to undergo a universal medical screening, as per the government’s latest advisory. Adequate screening measures have been put in place and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total number to 30 airports where screening of passengers is being carried out.

The government has also confirmed “some cases of community transmission”, making India part of the small group of countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Italy, where community transmission has taken place.

In addition to 15 functioning laboratories and 19 more coming up, the government is in talks with the private sector to augment services for coronavirus patients and suspects.

An man with symptoms fills a form at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo) An man with symptoms fills a form at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo)

Health Ministry officials said the Centre has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio networks to educate people about the preventive measures regarding the spread of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31 with immediate effect. Biometric attendance in J&K has also been suspended. There are two patients, with a travel history to Italy and South Korea, quarantined at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) in Jammu as a precautionary measure.

Explained Coronavirus outbreak: If you have planned a holiday abroad, should you cancel? The answer is obviously “Yes” if your vacation destination happens to be China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, or Iran. The government has advised citizens to refrain from travelling to these countries. China is the epicentre of the outbreak — and the other four countries are among the worst affected. The government advisory has also asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to all COVID-19 affected countries. That would mean at least 83 countries as of now, on every continent barring Antarctica. In the United States, 231 cases have been detected and 12 deaths have occurred so far.

States across the country ramped up screening at airports and continued to monitor those suspected to have been infected with coronavirus. (Express photo) States across the country ramped up screening at airports and continued to monitor those suspected to have been infected with coronavirus. (Express photo)

India preparing to evacuate Indians from Iran

Officials said the Indian government is in discussions with Iranian authorities and a ferry flight, carrying around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus infection, from Tehran is to land in the national capital. The flight, to be operated by Iran’s Mahan Air, would not have any passengers and Iranians in India would be taken back in the return flight. At present, there are around 2,000 Indians in Iran.

Death toll in the United States rises to 15

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 15 in the United States, with all but one death in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200, the Associated Press reported. Vice President Mike Pence also confired that 21 people aboard a cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The US State Department raised its travel alert for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, both of which border Iran, which has seen an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the past few days.

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll crosses 3,000 in China

Meanwhile, China on Saturday reported a quarter of new confirmed cases outside Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Mainland China reported the lowest number of new cases since the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) began publishing nationwide figures in January. Around the same time, major cities were placed on lockdown to contain the spread of the infection.

Coronavirus is believed to have been originated at a seafood market in late December last year.

South Korea reported 174 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total tally to 6,767. (AP Photo/File) South Korea reported 174 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total tally to 6,767. (AP Photo/File)

Coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Italy and Iran

South Korea reported 174 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total tally to 6,767 while the death toll remained unchanged at 44.

Italy, one of the worst-hit European nations, reported 197 deaths on Saturday, the largest daily increase in fatalities and more than 4,600 confirmed cases, BBC reported.

Iran has been one of the worst-hit countries outside China, with the country’s health ministry confirming around 4,747 cases of the infection on Friday and at least 124 deaths.

Stressing the fact that countries need to work together in fighting the coronavirus epidemic, the World Health Organisation on Friday said that all countries should make containing COVID-19 their top priority. It also praised Iran’s national action plan in combatting one of the worst outbreaks after a slow start.

Cameroon, Serbia, Togo, Peru, Vietnam and The Vatican reported the first cases of coronavirus on Friday.

WHO said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 was about 3.4 per cent, much higher than that of seasonal flu’s rate of less than 1 per cent.

In February, infections continued to surge on Diamond Princess, the cruise ship moored off the coast of Japan. (Reuters Photo) In February, infections continued to surge on Diamond Princess, the cruise ship moored off the coast of Japan. (Reuters Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak: Is Apple’s WWDC 2020 developer conference at risk?

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to happen in June, could be under threat due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Given the current situation, Apple could be forced to cancel the event or do a virtual conference in June.

