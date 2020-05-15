Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two days before lockdown ends, states to send blueprint on exit strategy to centre

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: With just two days left for the third phase of the nationwide lockdown to end on May 17, state governments Friday will share draft proposals to the centre on exit strategies in the states and the roadmap to ease restrictions and offer relaxations post the lockdown period.
In her second press conference in as many days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled an economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)” campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second tranche of the economic package relies upon two existing mechanisms, the MNREGS and PDS, to offer wage labour and free foodgrains to migrant labourers returning from urban areas to villages. However, there was no cash relief for the labourers, who have lost wages over 50 days of the lockdown.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country, meanwhile, crossed 78,000, including 2,549 deaths and 26,234 recoveries. The doubling rate of cases stood at 12.65 days, according to latest figures. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with almost 26,000 cases and 1,500 deaths, followed by Gujarat and Delhi. From Bihar to Odisha, Telangana to Karnataka, the return of migrants, expected to pick up pace as the lockdown eases, is posing a fresh challenge to states fighting to contain the pandemic.
Globally, over 4.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, while the number of deaths have crossed 3 lakh. The World Health Organisation has warned that the new coronavirus may never go away.