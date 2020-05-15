Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two days before lockdown ends, states to send blueprint on exit strategy to centre

Covid-19 Live Cases Tracker, Coronavirus in India Live News Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 78,000, including 2,549 deaths and 26,234 recoveries. The doubling rate of cases stood at 12.65 days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 2:25:01 am
A police man outside the station On Tuesday at Howrah Station. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: With just two days left for the third phase of the nationwide lockdown to end on May 17, state governments Friday will share draft proposals to the centre on exit strategies in the states and the roadmap to ease restrictions and offer relaxations post the lockdown period.

In her second press conference in as many days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled an economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)” campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second tranche of the economic package relies upon two existing mechanisms, the MNREGS and PDS, to offer wage labour and free foodgrains to migrant labourers returning from urban areas to villages. However, there was no cash relief for the labourers, who have lost wages over 50 days of the lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country, meanwhile, crossed 78,000, including 2,549 deaths and 26,234 recoveries. The doubling rate of cases stood at 12.65 days, according to latest figures. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with almost 26,000 cases and 1,500 deaths, followed by Gujarat and Delhi. From Bihar to Odisha, Telangana to Karnataka, the return of migrants, expected to pick up pace as the lockdown eases, is posing a fresh challenge to states fighting to contain the pandemic.

Globally, over 4.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, while the number of deaths have crossed 3 lakh. The World Health Organisation has warned that the new coronavirus may never go away.

Live Blog

Covid-19 Live Cases Tracker, Coronavirus in India Live News Updates: States will send a draft proposal to the centre today on if and how to lift lockdown restrictions. The Delhi government is set to suggest that post-May 17, markets should be allowed to open on odd-even basis and public transport services should resume operations. Follow LIVE updates

 

Without a vaccine,it could take years for the population to build up sufficient levels of immunity to it.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates:

With scientists and researchers racing against time to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.4 million people, this week has seen considerable developments from firms like Moderna and Novavax in developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

From Moderna Therapeutics getting fast-track approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Covid-19 vaccine to Novavax moving to humans trials, the world is trying its best to lay its hands on a vaccine.

American biotechnology company Moderna Therapeutics said earlier this week it received “fast-track approval” from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential Covid-19 vaccine and would conduct its phase 2 trial, according to USA Today.

In the second phase, Moderna will enroll 600 healthy volunteers, half of whom are 18-55 years old and the rest over 55 years old, for the trial of its experimental mRNA vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.

US-based Novavax, which recently received a $384-million funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said it would start human tests of its NVX-COV2373 vaccine. The vaccine has showed promising results in animal trials and its next phase will see tests on 130 humans from Australia.

A manufacturing technician assembles kits for COVID-19 virus testing at a Mesa Biotech Inc. facility in San Diego, California, (Bing Guan/Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said it’s possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay, warning it’s impossible to predict when the pandemic might be controlled.

This virus may never go away, said Dr. Michael Ryan, in a news briefing on Wednesday. He said that the number of people infected by COVID-19 so far is relatively low.

Without a vaccine, he said it could take years for the population to build up sufficient levels of immunity to it. I think it’s important to put this on the table, he said.

