Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rs 1,000 crore from PM-Cares fund set aside for migrant workers; relief for MSMEs in economic package

Covid-19 Live Cases Tracker, Coronavirus in India Live News Updates: With India reporting 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,415 while the total number of infections reached 74,281 including 24,385 recoveries.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2020 1:52:29 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india, delhi corona news The centre has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourers from the recently created PM CARES, Fund Trust. (Express Photo bu Vishal Srivastava)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: 50 days into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the centre Wednesday announced the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh-crore stimulus package to cushion the economic cost of the virus. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package, details of which were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to alleviate the sweeping distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector, while promising some respite to the real-estate sector and salaried employees.

The centre has further allocated Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourers from the recently created Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or the PM CARES, Fund Trust. An additional Rs 2,000 crore was allocated for buying ventilators and Rs 100 crore for vaccine development against the novel coronavirus.

With India reporting 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,415 on Wednesday while the total number of infections reached 74,281 including 24,385 recoveries. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state accounting for almost 25,000 cases and 921 deaths. In the last one week, the number of new cases in the state averaged at 1,000 every day. The state, however, has 12 districts that have not reported a single death due to the infection to date.

The country is under a relaxed lockdown for 10 days now, which is slated to be lifted on May 17. Globally, over 40 lakh people have contracted the virus, while close to 3 lakh have died. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 83,356, followed by UK (33,263) and Italy (31,106).

Live Blog

Covid-19 Live Cases Tracker, Coronavirus in India Live News Updates: On Day 1 of detailing the 20 lakh-crore economic package to cushion the covid blow, the government sought to alleviate the sweeping distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector. Follow LIVE updates

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india, delhi corona news Migrants gathered at Custom Yard near Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates:

The Centre Wednesday gave details of how Rs 3,100 crore from the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund will be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“PM CARES Fund Trust today decided to allocate Rs. 3100 Crore for fight against COVID-19. Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs. 1000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The PM-CARES has the Prime Minister as chairperson, and the Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and three trustees nominated by the Prime Minister “who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy”.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india, delhi corona news The main thrust of announcements was a relief to MSMEs in the form of a massive increase in credit guarantees to them.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package on Wednesday. This is the second tranche of the package that includes past actions by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the first Covid-19 relief package announced during March and April.

The main thrust of Wednesday’s announcements was a relief to Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in the form of a massive increase in credit guarantees to them. There was, however, very little actual fiscal outgo that was announced.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india, delhi corona news Aarogya Setu, the contact tracing app has been made mandatory for hockey players to download

To be eligible for tournaments, India’s hockey players will first have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. The sport’s governing body, Hockey India, has made it mandatory for all players and staff of its member associations to download the government’s Covid-19 tracker, which has come under scrutiny for privacy-related issues.

In its 20-page guidelines to state units, Hockey India has said the app will be used to check the participant’s health status and only those who are ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ will be allowed to take part in tournaments, when they begin post-pandemic.’

“Before leaving for the upcoming event, all players and staff must review their status on ‘Aarogyasetu’ and travel only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” the document reads. “Member Units are advised that in case the App shows a message that a person has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, he/she should not travel to attend the event.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.