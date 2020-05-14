Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rs 1,000 crore from PM-Cares fund set aside for migrant workers; relief for MSMEs in economic package

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: 50 days into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the centre Wednesday announced the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh-crore stimulus package to cushion the economic cost of the virus. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package, details of which were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to alleviate the sweeping distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector, while promising some respite to the real-estate sector and salaried employees.
The centre has further allocated Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourers from the recently created Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or the PM CARES, Fund Trust. An additional Rs 2,000 crore was allocated for buying ventilators and Rs 100 crore for vaccine development against the novel coronavirus.
With India reporting 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,415 on Wednesday while the total number of infections reached 74,281 including 24,385 recoveries. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state accounting for almost 25,000 cases and 921 deaths. In the last one week, the number of new cases in the state averaged at 1,000 every day. The state, however, has 12 districts that have not reported a single death due to the infection to date.
The country is under a relaxed lockdown for 10 days now, which is slated to be lifted on May 17. Globally, over 40 lakh people have contracted the virus, while close to 3 lakh have died. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 83,356, followed by UK (33,263) and Italy (31,106).