Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Rs 1,000 crore from PM-Cares fund set aside for migrant workers; relief for MSMEs in economic package

Migrants gathered at Custom Yard near Wadala, Mumbai, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates:

The Centre Wednesday gave details of how Rs 3,100 crore from the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund will be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“PM CARES Fund Trust today decided to allocate Rs. 3100 Crore for fight against COVID-19. Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs. 1000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The PM-CARES has the Prime Minister as chairperson, and the Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and three trustees nominated by the Prime Minister “who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy”.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package on Wednesday. This is the second tranche of the package that includes past actions by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the first Covid-19 relief package announced during March and April.

The main thrust of Wednesday’s announcements was a relief to Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in the form of a massive increase in credit guarantees to them. There was, however, very little actual fiscal outgo that was announced.

Aarogya Setu, the contact tracing app has been made mandatory for hockey players to download

To be eligible for tournaments, India’s hockey players will first have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. The sport’s governing body, Hockey India, has made it mandatory for all players and staff of its member associations to download the government’s Covid-19 tracker, which has come under scrutiny for privacy-related issues.

In its 20-page guidelines to state units, Hockey India has said the app will be used to check the participant’s health status and only those who are ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ will be allowed to take part in tournaments, when they begin post-pandemic.’

“Before leaving for the upcoming event, all players and staff must review their status on ‘Aarogyasetu’ and travel only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” the document reads. “Member Units are advised that in case the App shows a message that a person has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, he/she should not travel to attend the event.”