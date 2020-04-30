Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 1,897 new cases in last 24 hours; death toll crosses 1,000-mark

CRPF personnel patrol a containment zone of sector 30 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) CRPF personnel patrol a containment zone of sector 30 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 tally in the country Thursday reached 31,787, after 1,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus also crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,008. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with over 11,000 infections and 432 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, as the nationwide lockdown nears its end, the Union Home Ministry said that it will issue fresh guidelines on May 4, which shall give “considerable relaxations” to several districts. This comes even as the Ministry issued revised guidelines allowing movement of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in different states. However, it stated that this has to be done through mutually-agreed terms between two states and the movement has to be carried out in sanitised buses with required social distancing. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel and a second assessment of their health will be made upon their arrival in their home state.

On the global front, the novel coronavirus has so far claimed at least 2,24,708 lives and infected at least 3,170,335 people worldwide since its outbreak at the beginning of this year, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The United States is the worst-hit, with over 10,28,217 cases and over 59,000 deaths. The worst-affected countries in the world after US in terms of infections are Spain (2,36,899), Italy (2,03,591), France (1,69,053) and United Kingdom (1,66,440).