Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 1,897 new cases in last 24 hours; death toll crosses 1,000-mark

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Latest News LIVE Updates: As the nationwide lockdown nears its end, the Union Home Ministry said it will issue fresh guidelines on May 4, which shall give "considerable relaxations" to several districts.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2020 1:49:14 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 tally in the country Thursday reached 31,787, after 1,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus also crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,008. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with over 11,000 infections and 432 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, as the nationwide lockdown nears its end, the Union Home Ministry said that it will issue fresh guidelines on May 4, which shall give “considerable relaxations” to several districts. This comes even as the Ministry issued revised guidelines allowing movement of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in different states. However, it stated that this has to be done through mutually-agreed terms between two states and the movement has to be carried out in sanitised buses with required social distancing. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel and a second assessment of their health will be made upon their arrival in their home state.

On the global front, the novel coronavirus has so far claimed at least 2,24,708 lives and infected at least 3,170,335 people worldwide since its outbreak at the beginning of this year, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The United States is the worst-hit, with over 10,28,217 cases and over 59,000 deaths. The worst-affected countries in the world after US in terms of infections are Spain (2,36,899), Italy (2,03,591), France (1,69,053) and United Kingdom (1,66,440).

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News LIVE Updates: Number of cases rises to 31,787 in country; death toll crosses 1,000-mark; Maharashtra worst-affected; More than 2,00,000 dead worldwide; Donald Trump-led United States worst hit. Follow LIVE updates here

01:49 (IST)30 Apr 2020
Centre to issue fresh guidelines on lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown nears its end, the Union Home Ministry said that it will issue fresh guidelines on May 4, which shall give “considerable relaxations” to several districts. This comes even as the Ministry issued revised guidelines allowing movement of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in different states.

01:48 (IST)30 Apr 2020
Covid-19: 1,897 new cases reported in last 24hrs

The Covid-19 tally in the country Thursday reached 31,787 after 1,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus also crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,008. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with over 11,000 infections and 432 deaths so far.

India will be self sufficient in testing by May end: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan  (Twitter/@drharshvardhan)

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said that of the total active cases in the country, only 0.33 per cent patients are on ventilators, 1.5 per cent are on oxygen support and 2.34 per cent are in ICU. Active COVID-19 patients are those who have been diagnosed with the disease and are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals or are lodged in quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, Punjab has extended the curfew in the state by two more weeks but with a relaxation of four hours everyday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Wednesday. Addressing the people of the state, Amarinder Singh said residents would be allowed to step out of their homes from 7 am to 11 am every day. In Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit Indore, the number of COVID-19 cases saw a sharp increase on Wednesday as they mounted to 1,466, with 94 new cases being reported in the last 24-hours. This comes despite the curfew being in place in urban areas of the district for more than a month now.

In Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit Indore, the number of COVID-19 cases saw a sharp increase on Wednesday as they mounted to 1,466, with 94 new cases being reported in the last 24-hours.

In Delhi, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,314 on Tuesday, even as 201 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease, the highest so far in a day with no fatalities, authorities said. No death was reported for the third consecutive day in the national capital.

Among the 3,314 cases includes a Delhi Police constable attached to the crime branch. The constable had visited the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Nizamuddin, which had last month become the epicentre of the COVID-19 spread.

