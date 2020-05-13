Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Finance Minister to unveil Covid economic package today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation five days ahead of the end of the third phase of the lockdown

Coronavirus in India Live updates:

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country should view the Covid-19 economic crisis as an opportunity to achieve economic self-reliance. In his address to the nation, he stressed on the importance of promoting “local” products.

He called it the Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (or Self-reliant India Mission) and said that in the days to come his government will be unveiling the details of an economic package — worth Rs 20 lakh crore or 10% of India’s GDP in 2019-20 — aimed towards achieving this mission.

Is this a new package?

Not entirely. While the PM did not give the details, he did specify that this calculation of Rs 20 lakh crore includes what the government has already announced and the steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India.

So, will the actual amount spent by the government be less than Rs 20 lakh crore? If so, by how much?

A rough estimate by suggests that the RBI’s decisions have provided additional liquidity of Rs 5 to 6 lakh crore since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Add this to the Rs 1.7 lakh crore of the first fiscal relief package announced by the government on March 26. Together the two already account for 40% of the Rs 20 lakh crore package. That leaves an effective amount of Rs 12 lakh crore.

One of the busiest stations for trains route to North India, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, after rail services were resumed Tuesday

India’s industrial output falls 16.7% in March: Government

The index of industrial production (IIP) witnessed a sharp decline of 16.7 per cent to 120.1 in the month of March, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The IIP had grown 2.7 per cent in March 2019.

The industrial growth during the fiscal year 2019-20 (April-March) slipped 0.7 per cent, compared to a 3.8 per cent rise in 2018-19, the data showed.

The steep fall in IIP during March was mainly on account of a dismal show by mining, manufacturing and electricity sector due to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, the third wave of infections in Kerala has ostensibly begun, with more people arriving from neighbouring states and abroad testing positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, four of the five persons who were detected with the virus in the state in the last 24 hours had recently flown in from the Gulf countries on board the Vande Bharat repatriation flights. Of the 32 active cases in the state, 23 persons have travel history from neighbouring states or from abroad.

A little girl gets her temperature screened

US' CDC commits USD 3.6 million to India's COVID-19 fight

The US' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed USD 3.6 million to assist India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the aid will support prevention, preparedness and response activities.

The funds will also be used to support the development of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) centres of excellence that can improve the ability of hospital networks to detect COVID-19 and strengthen local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring systems, a US Embassy statement said.

The CDC is the national public health institute of the United States. It is a federal agency under the US' Department of Health and Human Services. "This initial tranche of funding will seek to further strengthen and support the Indian government's efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology," the embassy said.