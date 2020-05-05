Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 2,500 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hrs, tally reaches near 43,000-mark

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 2:14:47 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India on Monday entered the second extension of lockdown with considerable relaxations in orange and green zones. The total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 42,835 with more than 1,400 deaths. As many as 2,533 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A record 1,074 recoveries were also reported in the day, taking the total number of cured patients to 11,761 and the recovery rate to 27.52 per cent.

Earlier, in two separate incidents, thousands of migrant workers came out on the streets in Vareli village of Surat district, and Palanpur area of Surat city, demanding to go home. In Maharashtra, with no sign of a let-up in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally crossed the 9,000-mark with 510 new patients, while 18 more died of the novel coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) leaders through video conference, said that the coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity.

On the global front, the number of cases has now surpassed 3.5 million with 2,48, 86 deaths, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month. The Donald Trump-led United States continues to be the worst-affected with 11,66,083 cases and 67,913 deaths.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE updates: India enters the third phase of lockdown today, over 42,000 cases. Over 3.5 million cases globally Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here.

Outside a liquor store in New Delhi.

As the third phase of the lockdown kicked in on Monday with several relaxations added, there was a noticeable increase in road traffic. Non-essential stores lifted shutters, including liquor shops, which people made a beeline for, throwing social distancing norms to the wind. The easing of the lockdown measures came with its own set of challenges for police personnel as they struggled to manage the crowds outside liquor shops.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affair also said that the government will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad on “compelling grounds” from May 7 in a phased manner. “The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard,” said a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility will be made available on payment basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7”, it added.

The statement further said that the passengers will be medically screened before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all passengers will have to follow protocols, such as the Health protocol, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In a good news fro Kerala, for the second consecutive day, no new case of infection was reported. At the same time, a total of 61 people recovered from the illness, the highest in a single day, taking the number of active cases from 95 to 34 in the state. Among those who recovered, 19 were from Kannur district, 12 from Kottayam, 11 from Idukki, nine from Kollam, four from Kozhikode, two each from Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

