Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 2,500 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hrs, tally reaches near 43,000-mark

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India on Monday entered the second extension of lockdown with considerable relaxations in orange and green zones. The total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 42,835 with more than 1,400 deaths. As many as 2,533 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A record 1,074 recoveries were also reported in the day, taking the total number of cured patients to 11,761 and the recovery rate to 27.52 per cent.

Earlier, in two separate incidents, thousands of migrant workers came out on the streets in Vareli village of Surat district, and Palanpur area of Surat city, demanding to go home. In Maharashtra, with no sign of a let-up in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally crossed the 9,000-mark with 510 new patients, while 18 more died of the novel coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) leaders through video conference, said that the coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity.

On the global front, the number of cases has now surpassed 3.5 million with 2,48, 86 deaths, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month. The Donald Trump-led United States continues to be the worst-affected with 11,66,083 cases and 67,913 deaths.