Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tablighi preacher urges followers to pray at home during Ramzan

Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, on Monday, urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the holy month of Ramzan. Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, said: “I request all, both in India and abroad, to strictly follow the guidelines and instructions of the local or national governments and till the time restrictions are in place and please observe prayers at home. And even in this, we should not invite people from outside,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, crude oil plunged below zero dollars a barrel in the United States as traders are not signing new contracts owing to the drastic dip on oil demand across the globe owing to the pandemic and lockdowns.

In India, there are 17,656 confirmed cases with 559 deaths. Globally, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases with 1.66 lakh deaths.