Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tablighi preacher urges followers to pray at home during Ramzan

Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, on Monday, urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the holy month of Ramzan. Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, said: “I request all, both in India and abroad, to strictly follow the guidelines and instructions of the local or national governments and till the time restrictions are in place and please observe prayers at home. And even in this, we should not invite people from outside,” he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, crude oil plunged below zero dollars a barrel in the United States as traders are not signing new contracts owing to the drastic dip on oil demand across the globe owing to the pandemic and lockdowns.
In India, there are 17,656 confirmed cases with 559 deaths. Globally, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases with 1.66 lakh deaths.
The family of a coronavirus patient admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital Monday alleged he was not being provided proper care. In a video posted on Twitter, the daughter and wife of the patient sought help from the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. The patient’s daughter said that around 2 am on Thursday, her father fell unconscious for a few minutes and was taken to Fortis Healthcare Hospital at Shalimar Bagh. “Doctors tested him for coronavirus and it was positive. After that, without asking us, they shifted him to Lok Nayak Hospital, citing government orders,” she claimed.
The Delhi government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital as two dedicated COVID-19 facilities where all cases are to be referred. READ MORE
After two members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the civic administration Monday quarantined 12 other staffers at the department’s 24×7 control room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
The quarantined staffers will continue to work from the CSMT office, while 40 other operators will work from the cell’s back up office at Parel, officials said. The two staff who tested positive for the virus, officials added, are residents of Worli and Dharavi — both COVID-19 hotspots. They were both asymptomatic.
“We have quarantined 12 staffers at control room, who will now stay in the building and also handle the emergency operations. Forty other staffers have been moved to Parel office, which is the back up for the disaster management cell. They, too, will be quarantined there for 14 days,” a senior official from the BMC said. Read more
A 49-year-old coronavirus patient who was given plasma therapy has shown improvement and been taken off ventilator support. The man is admitted to Max Hospital in Saket. Two consecutive tests have returned negative, said the hospital in a statement.
“It is important to understand that it is no magic bullet. During his treatment, other standard treatment protocols were followed; we can say that plasma therapy could have worked as a catalyst in speeding up his recovery,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director — Max Healthcare & Senior Director — Institute of Internal Medicine. READ MORE
After reports that a large number of patients, both with coronavirus symptoms and other illnesses, are being made to run from one hospital to another for admission, a task force created for critical care management of COVID-19 patients has suggested that private hospitals open their out-patient departments (OPDs) to treat all sorts of patients. Private hospitals have, however, resisted the suggestion stating that they do not have enough staff and fear the risk of shutdown if a coronavirus infected patient is admitted.
The state government and BMC observed that private hospitals are not sharing the burden of treating COVID-19 patients or even those with no coronavirus symptoms. In a video-conference Monday, private hospitals were advised to start normal operations and create a system of triage to refer COVID-19 patients to dedicated treatment facilities, while admitting other patients.
“We had a video-conference with CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, too. A discussion is on to see if private hospitals can open OPDs. This will help patients who need treatment for illnesses other than coronavirus,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, a member of the critical care task force. Read more
Even as one of the students brought back from Kota tested negative for coronavirus in Ghazipur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Union government has agreed to allow states to make arrangements for students from Kota to travel back to their home states.
The CM also said that after UP and Uttarakhand, now Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Assam have agreed to take students back. The student who tested negative on Monday is among those who were brought back to Uttar Pradesh from Kota. On Sunday, she was found to have high viral load in her rapid test at Ghazipur, her native place, and kept in institutional quarantine along with 27 others including students, policemen and the driver who travelled in the same bus. Now, after her negative report, all of them are being sent for mandatory 14-day home quarantine. READ MORE
At KEM hospital, 53-year-old Madhuri Kansara stood crying outside the emergency ward. She requires dialysis thrice a week. Her last dialysis was five days ago. Her husband was walking from one department to another in the hospital holding her documents. “If she doesn’t get dialysis today, she will collapse,” he said.
Madhuri, a Grant Road resident, has been undergoing dialysis over the last seven years. Her regular centre is Bhatia hospital. On Saturday, the centre informed her that a COVID-19 test is required before she is put on the dialysis machine.
Since Bhatia hospital has no testing facility, the couple went to HN Reliance hospital. “There they said they could not test my wife. We went to SRL laboratory but no technician was available,” said Dharmendra Kansara, the husband. Read more