Coronavirus India, April 23 Highlights: In highest ever spike, country records over 3.46 lakh cases

India reported over 3.46 lakh Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Saturday, making it the highest single-day spike in the country. This is also the most number of Covid cases reported in a day in any country in the world. The country also reported 2,624 deaths over the same duration.

On Friday, India had recorded over 3.32 lakh new Covid cases.

Over 25.52 lakh cases are currently active in the country while over 1.38 crore people have recovered after testing positive. The total death toll is now over 1.89 lakh.

Here are all the important Covid-related updates from the day:

Oxygen pressure low, 20 Covid patients die at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital

At least 20 Covid patients admitted in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital died late Friday night as the oxygen pressure was low.

Jaipur Golden is among several hospitals in Delhi that have been complaining about shortage of oxygen supply this week.

Dr D K Baluja, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told The Indian Express: “These patients were critically ill and it all happened in the critical care area. Yes, the oxygen pressure was down for some time. They didn’t die during that period exactly, it takes 10 minutes here and there, but the pressure was definitely low. They are generally on a very high load of oxygen so that is the reason.”

On Friday, Delhi had reported a staggering 348 deaths due to Covid-19 as hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen.

Delhi govt has not made sufficient arrangements to transport oxygen from Orissa, Bengal: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that the Delhi government has not made sufficient arrangements for tankers to bring oxygen from the states of Orissa and West Bengal. The HC said that other states have made these transportation arrangements already and the Delhi government should not leave the matter entirely to the Centre.

“We have been informed empty tankers have been airlifted to Durgapur and Railways is ready to transport them as soon as they are filed. We are informed Delhi has not made arrangements for tankers for other two plants. Delhi government has stated since it’s an industrial state, it does not have tankers. However, Centre has informed that other states have made arrangements. Let Delhi government also take steps in this regard along with the Ministry of Road Transport Highways. SG Tushar Mehta says Centre will look into the issue in coordination with Delhi government. Delhi government should not leave it entirely to Central government,” the HC said.

The court added, “Delhi has stated yesterday only about 309 MTs of liquid oxygen was reduced till midnight. We are informed that this again was on account of arrangements not being made due to tanks not being made available. The Delhi government should make all our efforts for procurement of tankers from all sources and look for all avenues. Ministry of Road Transport Highways shall also help in this regard and we expect the officers of both governments to coordinate in this regard.”

The Delhi government, however, told the Delhi High Court that it cannot be oblivious to the fact that the state is not getting what it was promised. “We cannot be oblivious to the fact that what has been promised is not coming, and then expect hospitals to not cry or the Delhi government not to micromanage,” it said.

The high court told the Delhi government to work towards creating “your own oxygen generation plants.” “Let us stop this narrative of I versus they, it is us. We must be careful with what we say,” Justice Tushar Mehta said.

“Whatever will be supplied to us will be provided to the hospitals but we cannot create medical oxygen out of thin air,” the state government told the court.

Delhi was allocated 480MT of oxygen by the Centre on April 21. In a letter sent to the Centre by the state government on Friday, it flagged that the supply lines of the oxygen delivery has yet not been established in some oxygen plants. Due to the supplier (M/S Linde) not being able to work the logistics of the problem, Delhi is suffering from an “acute shortage of oxygen,” the letter stated.

Advocate Sachin Datta speaking on behalf of hospitals in Delhi said that “human tragedy is about to unfold at Jaipur Golden Hospital” and that things are slipping out of hands. “Court may pass a direction and save lives of hundreds of patients,” Datta added.

Battle against Covid the positive trend on social media

With hospitals across the country stretched to their limits, thousands have turned to social media to seek help. In response, an overwhelming number of social media users and organisations have risen to the occasion — connecting Covid patients with scarce resources like oxygen cylinders and hospital beds, and compiling crowdsourced lists of eligible plasma donors and other vital information.