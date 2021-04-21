Coronavirus India April 21 Highlights: 2.95 lakh Covid-19 cases in record surge

Outside Lok Nayak hospital in New Delhi. The hospital, which has 1,500 beds for Covid-19 patients, is at capacity. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

India detected 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily increase recorded in the pandemic so far. The country also counted 2,023 deaths on the same day, another record. India’s Covid-19 tally of 1,56,16,130 cases includes 21,57,538 active cases, 1,32,76,039 recoveries and 1,82,553 deaths.

Here’s the top Covid-19 news in India on April 21:

Hours after several Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi flagged a shortage of oxygen, many of them received fresh supply late Tuesday night. The Delhi government had on Tuesday requested the Centre to immediately provide oxygen to the hospitals as many of them were left with only 8-10 hours of supply.

Sri Ganga, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) and Lok Nayak hospitals were few who had issued an SOS on Tuesday, saying they had only hours of oxygen supply left.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands seal tourist spots, impose night curfew

Tourist spots and cinema halls in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain closed for a month from April 22, the administration said Wednesday. Night curfew has been extended, and will now be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am from tonight. The new directions come amid a spike in Covid-19 cases on the islands; several tourists have been detected with the infection. At least 45 people tested positive on the islands on Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,466.

Members of the Great Andamanese tribe, employed in the administration in Port Blair, have been allowed to return to their hometowns after they test negative for Covid-19, reported PTI.

Workers are seen sorting oxygen cylinders that are being used for Covid-19 coronavirus patients before dispatching them to hospitals at a facility in Allahabad on April 20, 2021. (Express Photo: Ritesh Shukla) Workers are seen sorting oxygen cylinders that are being used for Covid-19 coronavirus patients before dispatching them to hospitals at a facility in Allahabad on April 20, 2021. (Express Photo: Ritesh Shukla)

Air India stops flights between India and UK till April 30

Air India has released a statement saying its flights between India and the UK have been cancelled from April 24 to 30 in view of the recent restrictions by the UK. Once restrictions are lifted, flights will resume from Delhi and Mumbai as planned, the airline company said.

“Passengers who were to travel between India and the UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April ’21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly. Post uplift of restrictions, flights schedule from Delhi & Mumbai to UK are being planned. Information regarding this will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels,” Air India said.

Migrants start leaving Ludhiana in large numbers, on April 20, 2021. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Migrants start leaving Ludhiana in large numbers, on April 20, 2021. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced a complete lockdown in the Union Territory from April 23 night to April 26 morning. The lockdown is imposed apart from the night curfew the UT has been following since yesterday. Restaurants, food courts, and tea shops have been permitted to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity and take away is allowed till 10 pm.

Mumbai: 38 women lodged in Byculla jail test Covid-19 positive

At least 38 women lodged in Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said the women were Wednesday moved to a nearby school, which has been set up as a temporary jail. Maharashtra prisons have seen a surge in coronavirus cases since April with active cases seen in at least 25 jails so far.