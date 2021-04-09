Coronavirus in India April 9 Highlights: In a new daily high, country reports 1,67,642 cases

Healthcare staff shift beds from a Gynaecology ward which was converted to a Covid-19 facility, at Civil Hospital, Asarwa on Thursday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

In a new daily high, India detected 1,31,968 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The country’s Covid-19 caseload includes 9,79,608 active cases, 7.5 per cent of the total infections; 1,19,13,292 recoveries, taking the recovery take to 91.22 per cent; and 1,67,642 deaths, a 1.28 per cent fatality rate.

India reported 780 deaths on Thursday, the highest fatalities in a day since October 18, 2020. Nearly half the deaths, or 376, were from Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh reported 94, Punjab 56, Uttar Pradesh 39, Karnataka 36, Gujarat 35, Madhya Pradesh 27, Delhi 24, Tamil Nadu 19, Kerala 18 and Haryana 11.

At a mask shop in Agartala. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha) At a mask shop in Agartala. (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

Here’s the top Covid-19 news on April 9, 2021:

Delhi: In 10 days, Covid-19 positivity rate jumps from 2.8% to 8.10%

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the last 10 days has gone up from 2.70 per cent to 8.10 per cent, indicating spread of the infection within the community. The data shared by the Delhi government shows the daily positivity rate on March 30 was recorded at 2.70 per cent and as the cases increased, the rate jumped to 8.10 per cent on April 8.

Delhi recorded 7,437 new cases of Covid-19 infection Thursday, the highest single-day spike since November 19 when the city saw 7,546 cases of the disease. At least 24 fatalities were recorded during the day, taking the total death count in Delhi to 11,157.

At Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow on Thursday (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) At Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow on Thursday (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Pimpri-Chinchwad halts vaccination drive due to shortage of doses

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday shut down 87 vaccination centres — 59 of its own and 28 private ones — owing to shortage of vaccines. However, the Pune Zilla Parishad said citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad can get vaccinated at the Aundh General Hospital.

PCMC’s Additional Health and Medical Chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “All vaccination centres will remain shut on Friday as there is no stock available.”