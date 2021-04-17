Coronavirus in India April 17 Highlights: PM Modi says Kumbh ‘should now only be symbolic’; Congress holds virtual meeting to discuss Covid-19 situation

India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new Covid-19 cases and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,26,609.

There are now 16,79,740 active cases while 1,26,71,220 people have recovered from the disease. The overall death toll has reached 1,75,649. As many as 11,99,37,641 people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, the world’s Covid-19 death toll is approaching another grim milestone — nearly three million people have died from the virus since the first cases surfaced more than 14 months ago. The global death toll stands at 2,990,993, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged to nearly 140 million, according to a New York Times database, as countries race to provide enough vaccines to slow the relentless pace of infections.

The pace of deaths has been accelerating. The world did not record one million deaths until September 28, but had recorded two million by February 21, less than five months later. And the latest million took less than two months. The United States, Brazil and Mexico lead the world in Covid-19 deaths.

People purchase oxygen cylinders for home quarantined Covid-19 patients from medical oxygen suppliers in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) People purchase oxygen cylinders for home quarantined Covid-19 patients from medical oxygen suppliers in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Amid Covid-19 surge, PM Modi says Kumbh should now be only ‘symbolic’

Amid nationwide concern over the large gatherings seen during the Kumbh Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the mela should now be only “symbolic” as it will help strengthen the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he spoke to top seer, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, over the phone and made an appeal about the religious gathering that has so far attracted lakhs of devotees. Modi also enquired about the health of saints, many of whom have contracted the infection, and conveyed his appreciation for their cooperation with the local administration.

Congress top brass meets virtually to discuss Covid-19 situation

At a virtual meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday said the Indian National Congress has always believed that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is a national challenge that should be kept above party politics. “We have extended our hands of cooperation right from February-March, 2020.”

“We cannot, however, lose sight of the fact that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country with fury. Despite a year to prepare, we have, regrettably, been caught off guard again, said Gandhi.

The Congress president said it is deeply concerning to read news reports of acute shortages of medical equipment and hospital beds. “Families are being torn apart, lives and livelihoods have been lost and entire life savings depleted on healthcare. It is deeply concerning to read news reports of acute shortages of medical equipment and hospital beds. Reports from across the country speak of the scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine as also of important life saving drugs including Remdesivir in different parts of the country.”

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by Gandhi, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, other permanent invitees and state in-charges of the party. The committee discussed the current Covid-19 situation in the country and steps that need to be taken urgently to check the further spread of the virus.

Delhi: Weekend curfew kicks in, Kejriwal to hold review meeting today

Weekend curfew came into force in Delhi on Saturday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to follow rules. “Delhi is under curfew today and tomorrow because of Corona. Please follow it. We have to defeat Corona together,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Weekend curfew came into force in Delhi on Saturday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to follow rules. The curfew was announced after Delhi witnessed its highest weekly case count and death toll. Between April 9 and April 16, over 97,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 600 have died. On Friday, 19,486 people had contracted the virus 141 died of it – the highest to date.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today afternoon, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 response in Delhi, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Short of plasma, PCMC to offer Covid-19 survivors Rs 2,000 to donors

Plasma donation in Pune (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Plasma donation in Pune (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

With demand for convalescent plasma on the rise for Covid-19 patients, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to give Rs 2,000 to each donor. The BJP, which governs the PCMC, said the move was aimed at encouraging more donors to come forward and donate their plasma. At the same time, it has also been decided to provide free plasma bags to private hospitals.

“Plasma therapy is proving to be a boon for Covid-19 patients. However, not many patients who have recovered from the virus are coming forward and donating their plasma. Because of this, we have decided to give Rs 2,000 to each donor who steps forward and donates his plasma,” Mayor Usha Dhore told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Telangana’s second Covid-19 wave sees cases spike in older populations

Telangana recorded a new highest-ever spike in the daily average of fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday when 3,840 active patients were added to the cumulative caseload. At the peak of the pandemic last year, the state had reported 3,018 new cases on August 25.

Even as the number of daily infections has already breached the 3000-mark three times this month, the health department has warned of a rapid rise in the caseload for the next four to six weeks in the state.

As the state grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new trend is visible in the daily bulletins over the last three months. A look at the data issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on February 15, March 15, and April 16 — three dates when the new infections were 99, 157, and 3,840, respectively, shows a drop in the percentage of exposure to the virus in the age group 21-30 years, and 31-40 years. This is unlike last year when most cases were reported in these age groups.

HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said in a tweet.