Coronavirus in India April 14 Highlights: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive; No slowdown of Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Covid-19 patients at an isolation center in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. The total tally of cases now stands at 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,72,085. The number of active cases stand at 13,65,704, while as many as 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease. At least 11,11,79,578 people have been vaccinated so far, the ministry data stated. (Follow Covid-19 India Live Updates here) Here are the other Covid-19 related developments:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, former CM Akhilesh Yadav test positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation.

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet on Wednesday, Yadav said he is in home isolation. Yadav had recently visited Haridwar, where the Kumbh Mela is underway, and met several religious leaders including Akhara Parishad chairman Narendra Giri, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon also tested positive for the virus.

Owing to a shortage of remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of remdesivir from Ahmedabad on an urgent basis, the CMO said on Wednesday.