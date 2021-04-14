Coronavirus in India April 14 Highlights: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive; No slowdown of Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Updated: April 14, 2021 1:31:42 pm
India reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. The total tally of cases now stands at 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,72,085. The number of active cases stand at 13,65,704, while as many as 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease. At least 11,11,79,578 people have been vaccinated so far, the ministry data stated. (Follow Covid-19 India Live Updates here)
Here are the other Covid-19 related developments:
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, former CM Akhilesh Yadav test positive for Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation.
Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet on Wednesday, Yadav said he is in home isolation. Yadav had recently visited Haridwar, where the Kumbh Mela is underway, and met several religious leaders including Akhara Parishad chairman Narendra Giri, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.
Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon also tested positive for the virus.
Owing to a shortage of remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of remdesivir from Ahmedabad on an urgent basis, the CMO said on Wednesday.
No slowdown of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Wednesday said there is no slowdown of Covid-19 cases in the city. “Covid cases are rapidly increasing, there’s no slowdown. We appeal to people to go out only if necessary.”
“We have 13,000 beds, there’s no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi & other states are being admitted. Centre has provided 1,100 beds, talks on (to add more). 286 out of 5525 Covid care centres are occupied. Banquets, hotels to be included soon,” the health minister said.
“Beds’ data is being revised twice a day in the app (for availability). People should visit hospitals only after going through the app,” Jain further said.
PM Modi to hold meeting to discuss CBSE Board Exams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams, government sources said. In view of the rising coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to the Centre seeking postponement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also made similar appeals to the Centre.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a virtual meeting with the party’s Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.
Mumbai: Passenger rush outside LTT, Central Railway asks people not to panic
Several people gathered outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday to board long-distance trains, a day after the Maharashtra government announced severe restrictions on public movement to check the spread of Covid-19, reported PTI.
The Central Railway (CR) appealed to people not to panic and avoid crowding the stations. The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have deployed additional force outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to control the crowd.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of all district collectors on Wednesday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, news agency ANI reported.
