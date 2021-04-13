Coronavirus in India April 13 highlights: Devotees flout rules at Kumbh; govt rethink on offline CBSE Board exam

Updated: April 13, 2021 1:21:07 pm
India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,36,89,453, which includes 12,64,698 active cases, 1,71,058 deaths and 1,22,53,697 recoveries.
Meanwhile, India, which became the 60th country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in an emergency situation, will produce over 850 million doses of the vaccine annually. In India, Sputnik V is the third coronavirus vaccine to get emergency use approval, after Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech).
Also, as the country entered the third day of ‘Tika Utsav’ on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said as many as 10.85 crore people have been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.
Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates here
Here are the other Covid-19 related developments:
India to produce over 850 million doses of Sputnik V: RDIF
India will produce over 850 million doses of the vaccine annually. This will be sufficient to vaccinate more than 425 million people around the world, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has said.
“We appreciate the decision of India’s regulatory bodies to grant authorization for Sputnik V. Approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as Russia and India have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
The total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40 per cent of the global population.
Cancel CBSE exams, Kejriwal appeals to CBSE
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel the year-end board exams for classes X and XII in view of the fourth wave of the Covid cases. Kejriwal said the city has seen 13,500 cases in the city in the past 24 hours, which is the highest till date.
“Around 6 lakh children will write these exams and 1 lakh teachers will be involved. These exams centres can become hotspots. The health and wellbeing of children is very important. I appeal to CBSE with folded hands that the exams be cancelled. Some other method of evaluation can be thought of – online or internal assessment perhaps. But cancelling these exams is crucial. Many countries have also cancelled exams; some Indian states have done it too. These exams should be cancelled too,” he said.
At Kumbh, Covid guard slips: No thermal screening, few masks, 102 test positive
Twelve days into the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar amid a Covid surge across the country, the Uttarakhand government is struggling to keep in place basic preventive measures such as effective thermal screening and wearing of masks. By Monday evening, over 28 lakh devotees turned up for the second shahi snan (royal bath) in the Ganga. And according to medical department officials, over 18,169 devotees were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday — 102 were found positive.
Over the last 48 hours, The Indian Express walked through an area of over 10 km — from the railway station in Haridwar, the iconic Har ki Pauri and the ghats. There were no arrangements for thermal screening anywhere, and no action against those not wearing masks despite a new AI-enabled CCTV system in place to track them.
No question of lockdown in Karnataka right now, says CM Yediyurappa
Ruling out the possibility of a lockdown in Karnataka right now, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tuesday said he has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation. “Have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding COVID situation here. No question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour,” ANI quoted Yediyurappa as saying.
Amid Covid second wave, govt rethink on offline CBSE Board exam
A spike in coronavirus cases across the country seems to have forced a rethink within the government on the CBSE’s offline Board examinations, scheduled to begin on May 4. Sources in the Education Ministry told The Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections. While the government now seems open to reconsidering the examination dates, officers said it was too early to indicate the exact changes to the schedule.
Tourists will not be ‘harassed’ for COVID-19 report on Himachal Pradesh borders: Jai Ram Thakur
Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh will not be “harassed” for a coronavirus negative test report on the state’s borders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.
Days after the state government announced making it mandatory for people coming from seven worst-affected states to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the state, Thakur said they have put in place a mechanism for monitoring tourists on their arrival at the place of their stay.
“We have taken care of our tourism industry to ensure it does not suffer this session as the coronavirus pandemic affected it last year. So, in the SOP released for the industry, we have put in place a mechanism to monitor it accordingly. Tourists and other visitors will not be harassed by stopping for corona reports on the state’s borders because it causes a lot of inconvenience and difficulty to them,” PTI quoted Thakur as saying.
14 top private hospitals in Delhi turn Covid-only facilities
On a day the capital recorded a new high of 11,491 infections — and 72 deaths — the Delhi government issued an order to convert 14 top private hospitals in the city into Covid-only facilities.
A total 3,202 beds in wards and 1,135 ICU beds in these hospitals will now be dedicated entirely to the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The order comes into effect immediately.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that residents of the state need to mentally prepare themselves for an impending lockdown, and that the state would give adequate time for the residents to prepare themselves before the lockdown is implemented.
“There will be prior information given to people before the lockdown is implemented. At this point of time all that I would want to say to the residents of the state is that they should mentally prepare themselves for a lockdown,” Tope said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-