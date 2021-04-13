Coronavirus in India April 13 highlights: Devotees flout rules at Kumbh; govt rethink on offline CBSE Board exam

India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,36,89,453, which includes 12,64,698 active cases, 1,71,058 deaths and 1,22,53,697 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India, which became the 60th country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in an emergency situation, will produce over 850 million doses of the vaccine annually. In India, Sputnik V is the third coronavirus vaccine to get emergency use approval, after Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech).

Also, as the country entered the third day of ‘Tika Utsav’ on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said as many as 10.85 crore people have been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

India to produce over 850 million doses of Sputnik V: RDIF

India will produce over 850 million doses of the vaccine annually. This will be sufficient to vaccinate more than 425 million people around the world, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has said.

“We appreciate the decision of India’s regulatory bodies to grant authorization for Sputnik V. Approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as Russia and India have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40 per cent of the global population.

Cancel CBSE exams, Kejriwal appeals to CBSE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel the year-end board exams for classes X and XII in view of the fourth wave of the Covid cases. Kejriwal said the city has seen 13,500 cases in the city in the past 24 hours, which is the highest till date.

“Around 6 lakh children will write these exams and 1 lakh teachers will be involved. These exams centres can become hotspots. The health and wellbeing of children is very important. I appeal to CBSE with folded hands that the exams be cancelled. Some other method of evaluation can be thought of – online or internal assessment perhaps. But cancelling these exams is crucial. Many countries have also cancelled exams; some Indian states have done it too. These exams should be cancelled too,” he said.

At Kumbh, Covid guard slips: No thermal screening, few masks, 102 test positive

Devotees gather at Har Ki Pauri ghat to offer prayers during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar. (PTI) Devotees gather at Har Ki Pauri ghat to offer prayers during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar. (PTI)

Twelve days into the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar amid a Covid surge across the country, the Uttarakhand government is struggling to keep in place basic preventive measures such as effective thermal screening and wearing of masks. By Monday evening, over 28 lakh devotees turned up for the second shahi snan (royal bath) in the Ganga. And according to medical department officials, over 18,169 devotees were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday — 102 were found positive.

Over the last 48 hours, The Indian Express walked through an area of over 10 km — from the railway station in Haridwar, the iconic Har ki Pauri and the ghats. There were no arrangements for thermal screening anywhere, and no action against those not wearing masks despite a new AI-enabled CCTV system in place to track them.

